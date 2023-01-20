Jonathan Reiff, Mary Faltys earn secondary state qualifying times

The Discover swim team was in action Tuesday and Saturday.

Columbus played host Hastings on Tuesday in triangular action. The boys and girls Discoverers finished second as a team.

The boys and girls of Columbus also took part in the Millard North Swim Invitational Saturday.

Columbus boys

On Tuesday the Discoverer boys took second as a team with 62 points behind Hastings' 168. Columbus had two first-place finishes in the triangular Tuesday.

Jonathan Reiff claimed both first-place finishes for Columbus as Reiff earned his third-state qualifying time.

Reiff took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.65. Reiff would follow up this performance with a 5:22.82 in the 500-yard freestyle to earn that third secondary qualifying time. He passed the needed time by over four seconds as the time needed was 5:26.47.

The Discoverer boys would add four more second-place finishes for the day. The team of Reiff, Kyle Chen, Conor Zobel-Stevens and Alex Settje finished with a 1:55.32 in the 200-yard medley relay.

Zobel-Stevens would also take silver in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.01. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Zobel-Stevens, Settje, Chen and Reiff would again take second with a time of 1:45.12. Chen would add to the silvers with a 1:14.13 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Over the weekend, Columbus would claim five top-15 finishes.

Reiff had the only two top 10 finishes on the team with a 2:00.28 and 10th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle. He would also finish sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:27.21.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Reiff, Chen, Zobel-Stevens and Settje took 14th with a time of 1:57.56. The four would also take 13th in the 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:45.30.

Zobel-Stevens claimed 15th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.05.

Columbus girls

The Discoverers took second in their home triangular with 82 team points, Hasting took first with 140.

Columbus finished with five top-two finishes including two golds.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Jaylyn Spencer, Greta Roberts, Gracie Walters and Mary Faltys took first with a time of 1:58.93. Faltys also took first in the 100-yard breaststroke and secured a secondary state qualifying bid with a time of 1:15.41.

Columbus took second in the 200-yard medley relay with the team of Julianna Figge, Francesca Gallino, Walters and Faltys finishing at 2:17.99.

Faltys also took second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:10.67 as Roberts took second in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:08.92.

In Saturday's meet Faltys was the lone Discoverer girl to claim a top 15 finish as she claimed 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.96.

The Columbus boys and girls are both set to be in the pool again on Tuesday at Kearney.