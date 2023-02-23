Columbus High senior Jonathan Reiff missed the state qualifying time by less than a second in four events last year.

That fueled him in his senior season with the ultimate goal of earning a spot in the 500-yard freestyle swim.

This year, Reiff was on the right side of the cut line qualifying for the 200 and 500 free swim events. He'll compete Friday in the boys prelims at the NSAA State Swimming Championships at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

"It feels pretty good," Reiff said. "I've been working towards this for the past few years and finally getting this is a big accomplishment towards myself. I feel very ecstatic and excited about it."

Discoverers head coach Alyssa Dillon thought she wouldn't know if Reiff qualified until Feb. 16. However, she actually found two days earlier and saw Reiff's name listed for the 200.

Dillon then saw he qualified for the 500 as well. At the school's pep rally last week, she told Reiff that he made it to Lincoln in not one, but both events.

"Right then and there, I was just astounded and I was very surprised. I wasn't expecting it at all," Reiff said. "I was just expecting he qualified in this, there's a chance he qualifies in that, but it made it 10 times better when she said it there versus just when it was just me and her."

Dillon said she didn't know how she would've told Reiff if he hadn't made the cut. She said she was thrilled for him.

"I've been here for four years and he's been part of the crew that I went all four years with. From his freshman year, he was just the energetic, little scrawny kid," Dillon said. "This season, there was definitely a maturity behind it. We broke down the 500 into different hundred lengths. He still had the naive, freshman energy for it but he was attacking it in a mature way."

It's been a season of hard work and persevering through numerous injuries. Reiff posted a mark of 1 minute, 56.33 seconds in the 200 on Feb. 2 against Grand Island. He recorded a 500 time of 5:22.82 on Jan. 17 in the home triangular.

"To know I had made that cut (500 free), that was like the prize of everything," Reiff said. "My No. 1 goal for the past four years is just getting that 500 there and I've finally done that and I feel great about it."

The senior explained the hard work he put in over the last year to help cut his time down.

"I came to about the same amount of practices. I stayed a little later for some practices to work on extra turns, straighter arms and just other formalities of my stroke and how it's held together," Reiff said. "Technique was a big thing. It just brought down my times because I was swimming too much out of a stroke and I had too much drag."

It's the perfect ending for Reiff's high school swimming career, qualifying for his first individual events in his senior season.

"My first year was I might die if I do this kind of thing. As I started to swim more and more, I'm like this isn't that bad. I feel good as I'm doing this," Reiff said. "After the first time she (Dillon) put me in that 500 and I hopped out, I was just like it wasn't that bad. As we came into that second year, I started getting time dropped down and I went from a 6-minute time to a 5-and-a-half and that was really good for that year and it was one of my most improvement years.

"As I came into the third year, I kept dropping that time bringing me down to the qualifying time. This year, I just worked harder and harder knowing I had the qualifying time in me and I just kept trying to get it faster."

The senior swam in Lincoln two years ago as a member of the 200 free and medley relay teams. He said he hopes that experience will help him on Friday.

"When I went with that relay team, it really gave me a look into how this is run. It's like a normal meet. It's not that frightening to go to," Reiff said. "You think of it as this big meet that everyone's staring right at you, but it's not. It's like any other normal meet where you have your spectators and you have your teams. There's just a lot more teams."

The boys prelims start at 2 p.m. Friday. Dillon said she just wants him to swim his heart out.

"Just keep up the effort I've had, to keep up the speed and to try to narrow in on it where I feel really good about it when I'm there and I can swim the best I've ever swam while I'm there," Reiff said.