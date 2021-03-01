Mendez closes career at Devaney

For the second year in a row, Columbus High swimming advanced an event to Saturday when senior Josue Mendez swam in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Mendez qualified for the final round when he was 12th overall on Friday in a time of 1 minute, 00.39 seconds - a new personal best in the event.

The Discoverer senior came back Saturday and was 15th in 1:01.07. He had hoped to set a new school record by breaking a mark of 59.03 set in 1981 but came up just short.

Regardless, coach Alyssa Dillon said Mendez's contributions during her two years leading the program have been invaluable.

"We're definitely going to have a lot of holes to fill, especially when you lose some one as versatile as Sway," Dillon said Friday, referring to the nickname Mendez has earned from his coaches and teammates. "But we have guys that are hungry, and he's definitely helped build that hunger. When you see a teammate who can find a way to be in almost every event, it's encouraging to everyone else."

Columbus hasn't won a medal at state swimming since 2016. The girls haven't collected any hardware since 2014.

