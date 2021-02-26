Mendez into consolation finals, Jacobs soaks in state

LINCOLN - Columbus High boys senior Josue Mendez came to Lincoln on a mission Friday. The CHS boys are looking for their first medal in five years and had as many chances as they've had to do so since that same season. Mendez led with two individual qualifications and three spots on relays.

His specialty, the 100-yard breaststroke, is the best chance any Discoverer had, boy or girl, to make the podium. He was 12th Friday at the Devaney Center, extending the Columbus medal drought but earning him advancement to Saturday's consolation finals.

Still alive for one more swim, one goal is still within reach - a school record.

"It was a little disappointing seeing I didn't make the final heat to medal tomorrow," Mendez said. "But I dropped time again and I'm looking for that school record. Proper rest tonight and tomorrow is looking good."

Mendez came in with a season-best time of 1:00.86 in the 100 breast, cut into that, but not enough to make the final eight. He shaved off tenths of a second and posted a mark of 1:00.39. The school record, 59.03 seconds, sits exactly eighth in the order for Saturday's finals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}