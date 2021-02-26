Mendez into consolation finals, Jacobs soaks in state

LINCOLN - Columbus High boys senior Josue Mendez came to Lincoln on a mission Friday. The CHS boys are looking for their first medal in five years and had as many chances as they've had to do so since that same season. Mendez led with two individual qualifications and three spots on relays.
His specialty, the 100-yard breaststroke, is the best chance any Discoverer had, boy or girl, to make the podium. He was 12th Friday at the Devaney Center, extending the Columbus medal drought but earning him advancement to Saturday's consolation finals.
Still alive for one more swim, one goal is still within reach - a school record.
"It was a little disappointing seeing I didn't make the final heat to medal tomorrow," Mendez said. "But I dropped time again and I'm looking for that school record. Proper rest tonight and tomorrow is looking good."
Mendez came in with a season-best time of 1:00.86 in the 100 breast, cut into that, but not enough to make the final eight. He shaved off tenths of a second and posted a mark of 1:00.39. The school record, 59.03 seconds, sits exactly eighth in the order for Saturday's finals.
Mendez planned to follow the swimmer to his left in the final heat of the event. Gretna's Kalvin Hahn came in with a top time of 59.18. But Hahn then went more than two seconds below that and qualified second. Though he won't be in line for a medal, Mendez making it to Saturday makes it two years in a row in which the Discoverers were invited back for day two. The girls 200 medley relay made the consolation finals last year.
Other boys events on the state schedule included Mendez in the 50 free, senior Ben Jacobs swimming in the 200 and 500 free, and Mendez and Jacobs, along with junior Jaden Miller and sophomore Jonathan Reiff, in both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
The medley relay was seeded 20th with a time of 1:47.40 and hit the wall at 1:47.12 for 19th. The 200 free relay went from 23rd with a mark of 1:36.13 to 20th at 1:36.38. Mendez had a 22.78 as his best of the year, swam 22.83 in Lincoln and was 23rd. Jacobs completed the 200 free in 1:55.99, a few seconds slower than his seed time but hit the wall in the 500 free in 5:16.43, more than a second faster than his previous best.
It was not a position he had even dreamed of just 10 days ago. When the heat and lane sheets came out late last week, Jacobs found out at practice and was skipping up and down the pool deck. Mendez advised he call his parents, which he did, and made a moment to remember.
"Ben has been tremendous this year," Mendez said. "He's at practice he's been working his butt off. He deserved to swim the 200 and the 500 today."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.