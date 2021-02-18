Mendez medals at first HAC meet

Josue Mendez made the finals in two events and captured the first two Heartland Athletic Conference medals in Columbus swimming history on Saturday in Fremont.
Mendez qualified in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, taking seventh in free and fifth in the breast.
Columbus made the consolation finals (top 16) in 12 other events and was 11th out of 12 in its first-ever HAC Championship. The boys were ninth in the standings and the girls 12th. Lincoln Southwest was the combined team champion after winning the boys team race for a second straight season and the girls capturing their eighth HAC title in a row.
"Four our first time in the HAC, we did pretty well, especially since we have such a small team," coach Alyssa Dillon said. "On prelim day, we had a PR in almost every single event, which is the perfect way to end the season, with the swimmers going as fast as possible."
Mendez swam the seventh-best time in the preliminary round of the 50 free then matched that finish in the finals. He hit the wall in 22.88 seconds then shaved off a tenth for 22.78.
In the breaststroke, he was sixth then fifth in a time of 1 minute, 1.82 seconds in the prelims and 1:00.86.
Maddi Schulz came the closest to joining her fellow senior teammate in the finals. She was ninth in the 100 back, 1.82 seconds back of eighth place. Schulz came in 11th in the consolation round.
The girls 400 free relay, boys 200 medley relay and boys 200 free relay were also all within one or two spots of qualifying for the finals.
Schulz in the 200 free and Alexis Haynes in the 100 butterfly and 100 breast swam in consolations. On the boys team, the two relays mentioned as well as Ben Jacobs in the 200 free and 500 free, Jaden Miller in the 100 fly and the 400 free relay made the consolation round.
Schulz was 12th in the 200 free in both rounds, Haynes maintained 16th in the 100 fly and went from 13th to 14th in the 100 breast. The girls 200 free relay went from 11th to ninth, and the 400 free relay cut time from 10th to ninth.
Jacobs improved one position in the 100 free from 16th to 15th, Miller went up three from 16th to 13th in the 100 fly, Jacobs dropped from 15th to 16th in the 500 free and all three relays maintained positions.
In an extreme rarity, sophomore Shae Drymon tied with four other swimmers in the 50 free and won a four-way swim off.
"For our first HAC meet, the team did amazing," Dillon said. "I'm so proud of them."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.