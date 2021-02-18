Mendez medals at first HAC meet

Josue Mendez made the finals in two events and captured the first two Heartland Athletic Conference medals in Columbus swimming history on Saturday in Fremont.

Mendez qualified in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, taking seventh in free and fifth in the breast.

Columbus made the consolation finals (top 16) in 12 other events and was 11th out of 12 in its first-ever HAC Championship. The boys were ninth in the standings and the girls 12th. Lincoln Southwest was the combined team champion after winning the boys team race for a second straight season and the girls capturing their eighth HAC title in a row.

"Four our first time in the HAC, we did pretty well, especially since we have such a small team," coach Alyssa Dillon said. "On prelim day, we had a PR in almost every single event, which is the perfect way to end the season, with the swimmers going as fast as possible."

Mendez swam the seventh-best time in the preliminary round of the 50 free then matched that finish in the finals. He hit the wall in 22.88 seconds then shaved off a tenth for 22.78.

In the breaststroke, he was sixth then fifth in a time of 1 minute, 1.82 seconds in the prelims and 1:00.86.