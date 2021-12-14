Reiff, Faltys highlight CHS home swim invite

Columbus High swimming saw some of the future and the present in Saturday's home invite.

Junior Jonathan Reiff, who came on strong last year as a sophomore and earned himself the title of team captain this year, topped boys results while freshman Mary Faltys had the best placing of any of the girls.

Reiff's day included fifth in the 200-yard freestyle, the anchor leg of the fifth-place 200 medley relay, the anchor leg for the 400 free that also came in fifth and sixth in the 100 free. Faltys topped girls results with a fifth-place swim in the 100 breaststroke. She was also sixth in the 200 individual medley, the anchor for the 200 free relay that was fifth and the third leg of the 400 relay that was sixth.

Reiff, Faltys and the Discoverers were up against a field that included Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X and Norfolk.

Southwest features another talented roster the year after the boys won a state title and the girls finished as runners-up. The Norfolk girls were fourth and the Pius boys were fifth.

Columbus is still working toward developing the program into one with increased participation that could one day have it competitive at the top of the state ranks. For now, current leaders like Reiff, and potential future leaders such as Faltys are helping to develop a small roster.

"It was a tough meet. The teams we were competing against are some of the top teams in the state; this made placing incredibly hard," coach Alyssa Dillon said. "While placing was incredibly hard, we had a ton of personal records. As a coach, that's all I can ask for."

Reiff earned his fifth-place swim in the 200 free at 2 minutes, 3.72 seconds. He was sixth in the 100 free at a mark of 54.10 seconds, and guided the final laps of the medley to a time of 1:59.12 and the 400 free relay to 3:59.20.

Faltys hit the wall in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.06, posted a time of 2:36.84 in the 200 IM, helped the 200 relay team to a mark of 1:57.54 and the 400 free relay to 4:32.48.

Faltys was the only CHS girl to finish in the top five, but a few others were close. The medley relay of Kamryn Jaeger, Jaylyn Spencer, Mallory Brittenham and Lauren Vasicek were sixth, Alex Freshour was sixth in the 100 backstroke and Mavzuna Rozikov was seventh.

The boys medley relay with Reiff also included Gavin Alexander, Kyle Chen and Jaden Miller. Saul Gomez, Darren Pelowski, Conor Stevens-Zobel and Alex Settje posted a 1:55.02 in the 200 relay and were fifth. Reiff, Chen, Alexander and Milller made up the 400 free relay.

Both the Southwest boys and girls won the team title. The Silverhawk girls won all but two events and amassed 281 points, Norfolk was second with 113, Pius third with 86 and Columbus with 14. The Southwest boys won seven events and had 282 points to 112 for Pius, 79 for Norfolk and 16 for Columbus.

Discoverer swimming is back in the pool on Thursday when the team travels to Elkhorn for a meet hosted by the Antlers.

