Reiff starts season with 500 win

Columbus High's Jonathan Reiff didn't know better when coach Alyssa Dillon asked him to fill in for the 500-yard freestyle last season. The longest and most grueling event on a swimming schedule, Reiff agreed to give it a try with his typical enthusiasm. Were last year a few weeks longer, he might have found his way to state in the event.

As a new year begins, Reiff is picking up right where he left off. The junior won the event on Thursday at the Columbus Aquatic Center when CHS hosted Fremont.

Full results weren't yet available, but Reiff's win in the 500 was the highlight of the day.

"For having such a small and new team they held their own in the water," Dillon said. "The overall scores might not reflect that, but there were a lot of really close races and it was extremely exciting."

Reiff's other results included runner-up in the 50 free on a time that was .24 seconds away from qualifying for state. He was also the anchor leg of the medley and 400 free relay.

Gavin Alexander, a newcomer to the team, was second in the 200 individual medley, third in the 100 butterfly and "extremely vital" on relays, as Dillon put it.

The highlight for the girls was Mary Faltys taking second in the 200 medley and fourth in the 100 free with a time that's less than seconds away from a secondary qualifying time. She was also a member of the medley and 400 free relay.

Dillon pointed to girls newcomer Mallory Brittenham's fifth-place showing in the 50 free as another encouraging performance.

"Overall a really promising start to the season," Dillon said. "I am really excited to see where we go from here."

