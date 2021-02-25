Seniors rewarded with state entries

What did Columbus High swimming coach Alyssa Dillon expect out of her team during her second year of leadership? To be honest, she'd tell you there was tremendous uncertainty.
Columbus sent nine events to Lincoln and had 10 total qualifiers. But the girls lost two seniors who swam at state, the boys graduated one senior state qualifier, had a pair of brothers move away and had a foreign exchange student unable to return due to the pandemic. He, too, was part of state.
While that's only a handful of athletes, several of those were consistent producers in several events, some in all four years of their careers. Others remained, but the overall lineup wasn't quite as obvious.
Yet, with several unknowns to answer, the Discoverers saw their names listed 10 times in the heat and lane assignments released for the state meet last week. Ten matches the total number of qualifiers - CHS had nine events and two qualifiers in one event - from last year but is the most overall events since 2016.
Friday morning at the Devaney Center, the girls will swim each of the three relays and one individual event. In the afternoon session, the boys have two of three relays and four individual qualifiers. Eight Columbus seniors will be part of the Discoverers' lineup.
"I didn't really have a prediction for how many events would make it this year," Dillon said. "But I am super excited that we are growing that number."
Individual qualifiers for Friday include seniors Josue Mendez and Ben Jacobs. Mendez will be at state again in the 100-yard breaststroke, and this year has qualified the 50 free. Jacobs will compete in the 200 and 500 free. Both are also on the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Other members on those squads include junior Jaden Miller and sophomore Jonathan Reiff. Senior Josh Nelson is listed as an alternate.
"Ben Jacobs continues to work super hard at our distance events. About a month ago, when I said some about him swimming at state he did not believe he would make it in," Dillon said. "Last week, when I told him he was swimming both the 200 and the 500 at state he was overjoyed and skipping on the pool deck. I think both him and I were surprised but extremely happy that he will be swimming individually at state."
Girls senior Maddi Schulz returns to Lincoln for the 100 backstroke and as a member of all three relays. Shae Drymon, Alexis Haynes, Morgan Johansen, Alex Freshour, Kaira Dallman and Mavzuna Rozikov are members of the relays in some capacity. Julia Davidchik is listed as an alternate.
"For the individuals that made it to state, there's not one that is more special than any of the others. They all have worked so hard," Dillon said. "Maddie has put in a lot of work and effort on her back stroke, and it really shows. Josue has been very driven and has a goal of setting a school record, and we've been working hard on his breaststroke."
Mendez looks to be Columbus High's best chance at a medal. He was the first Discoverer to earn hardware at the HAC Championship two weeks ago.
His top time of the year, 1:00.86, is 13th among the 32 qualifiers. Setting a school record would mean going faster than 59.03 seconds - the oldest boys' school record on the board, dating all the way back to 1981. Besting that mark might also be enough for a state medal; it would be seventh on the current psych sheet. The 200 medley relay is next closest for the finals, sitting 20th out of 31.
"One of my goals this year was to have a swimmer make podium at state," Dillon said. "I think Josue has a really, really good chance at doing that."
The girls 400 freestyle relay is 24th on the sheet - tops of the four CHS girls events. The Discoverers' best time of the year is close to 10 seconds behind 16th place, the cutoff for the finals.
The 200 medley relay made the finals last February and came in 15th overall - seventh in the consolation final. It was the first time the Columbus girls advanced an event to Saturday since the team won three girls medals in 2014 and Laura Miksch won gold in the 50 and 100 free.
The 200 free relay was one spot away from Saturday, as was the boys 400 free relay.
The boys team scored over 100 points, had five medalists and swam seven times on Saturday five years ago. Three more events for the girls gave CHS 12 total qualifiers in 2016 - the most recent high for the program.
"We are taking all eight of our seniors to state this year, which means there’s going be a lot of holes to fill next year," Dillon said. "We have a lot of younger swimmers that are really working hard and stepping up, but to fill the shoes of eight swimmers, eight phenomenal swimmers, it’s going to be a big task for next year. "I know several swimmers that are ready to step up already."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.