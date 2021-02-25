Seniors rewarded with state entries

Individual qualifiers for Friday include seniors Josue Mendez and Ben Jacobs. Mendez will be at state again in the 100-yard breaststroke, and this year has qualified the 50 free. Jacobs will compete in the 200 and 500 free. Both are also on the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Other members on those squads include junior Jaden Miller and sophomore Jonathan Reiff. Senior Josh Nelson is listed as an alternate.

"Ben Jacobs continues to work super hard at our distance events. About a month ago, when I said some about him swimming at state he did not believe he would make it in," Dillon said. "Last week, when I told him he was swimming both the 200 and the 500 at state he was overjoyed and skipping on the pool deck. I think both him and I were surprised but extremely happy that he will be swimming individually at state."

Girls senior Maddi Schulz returns to Lincoln for the 100 backstroke and as a member of all three relays. Shae Drymon, Alexis Haynes, Morgan Johansen, Alex Freshour, Kaira Dallman and Mavzuna Rozikov are members of the relays in some capacity. Julia Davidchik is listed as an alternate.