Three CHS girls win at Kearney

A trio of Columbus High girls won events while senior Jose Mendez was back to the front of the pack in the boys breaststroke in a swimming dual at Kearney on Jan. 28.

Maddisen Schulz, Shae Drymon and Morgan Johansen won individual events for the CHS girls while Mendez, following a few meets with a different schedule, took the top spot in his top event.

It wasn't enough to defeat a Kearney team with larger numbers, but several positives were gained despite missing two days of training because of snow.

The girls team had 11 new personal records, Becca Anderson, Jaylyn Spencer and Drymon each had two apiece.

The girls medley relay team of Schulz, Johansen, Alexis Haynes and Mavzuna Rozikov was just .01 seconds away from a qualifying time and won the event. Rozikov was a new member on that team.

Drymon was also the top Discoverer in the 100-yard freestyle and earned herself a secondary qualifying time to the state meet. Schulz's win in the 100 backstroke was also a secondary time. Johansen's win came in the 100 butterfly.

Runner-up results also went to Schulz in the 200 freestyle, Alex Freshour in the 200 individual medley and Johansen in the 100 breaststroke.