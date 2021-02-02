Three CHS girls win at Kearney

A trio of Columbus High girls won events while senior Jose Mendez was back to the front of the pack in the boys breaststroke in a swimming dual at Kearney on Jan. 28.
Maddisen Schulz, Shae Drymon and Morgan Johansen won individual events for the CHS girls while Mendez, following a few meets with a different schedule, took the top spot in his top event.
It wasn't enough to defeat a Kearney team with larger numbers, but several positives were gained despite missing two days of training because of snow.
The girls team had 11 new personal records, Becca Anderson, Jaylyn Spencer and Drymon each had two apiece.
The girls medley relay team of Schulz, Johansen, Alexis Haynes and Mavzuna Rozikov was just .01 seconds away from a qualifying time and won the event. Rozikov was a new member on that team.
Drymon was also the top Discoverer in the 100-yard freestyle and earned herself a secondary qualifying time to the state meet. Schulz's win in the 100 backstroke was also a secondary time. Johansen's win came in the 100 butterfly.
Runner-up results also went to Schulz in the 200 freestyle, Alex Freshour in the 200 individual medley and Johansen in the 100 breaststroke.
The team of Kaira Dallman, Freshour, Schulz and Drymon won the 200 free relay.
Mendez had not competed in the breaststroke the last two times out in an effort to avoid plateauing in the event. It seemed the short break did him well. Mendez won by more than two seconds over his closest competitor.
He was also second in the 50 free, Ben Jacobs earned a silver in the 500 free and the boys freestyle relay of Josh Nelson, Jonathan Reiff, Jacobs and Mendez hit the wall in second place.
Columbus is back in the pool Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. hosting Grand Island at the Aquatic Center.
"All season, our girls have been working and working to get the 200 free relay qualified and every meet we drop a tenth of a second. Well, today they did it," coach Alyssa Dillon said in an email emphasizing her excitement with all caps. "They needed a 1.49.77 and the relay made up of Dallman, Freshour, Schulz and Drymon won the event with a time of 1.48.92. Overall, I am one happy coach."
