Ten Vikings punch tickets for Omaha

Lakeview track and field will have 10 athletes competing in 14 events when the state tournament begins late next week.
The Vikings produced 22 total medals on Thursday at the B-4 district meet hosted by Boone Central in Albion.
The girls had three earn their way to Omaha on two automatic bids and three more on additional qualifiers. Blake Barcel, Molly Frenzen and Macy Stock will each be part of the competition held at Burke Stadium.
The boys picked up automatic qualifiers in six events then added three more once results came in from five other Class B meets across the state. Adam Van Cleave, Simon Janssen, Khyler Shortridge, Turner Halvorsen, Landon Ternus, Eli Osten and Brock Mahoney will each be looking for a state medal to end their season.
Janssen, Halvorsen, Ternus and Mahoney each tied for the top Viking boys performance of the day on bronze medals in their respective events.
Janssen hit the line in the 400 at 52.94 seconds. Halvorsen was third-best in the 800 when he came in at 2:03.78. Ternus made a top toss of 48 feet, 8 and ¾ inches and won bronze. Mahoney reached 12 feet exactly in the pole vault.
Osten was just behind Ternus in the shot put at 47-9 and had the 16th-best Class B mark to become an additional qualifier. Van Cleave just missed out on an auto bid in the 100 at 11.26 seconds - a quarter of a second behind third place. Regardless, his time was 15th overall in the state and sends him to Omaha.
Shortridge was two spots away on a fifth-place run of 23.34 seconds in the 200. Once other times came in, he was 22nd in the state and just in for the state meet.
The 1600 relay group of Ternus, Van Cleave, Shortridge and Janssen were runners-up and on their way to Omaha at 3:31.05.
Fourth place went to Halvorsen in the 1600 and Xavier Kadous in the triple jump. The 400 relay was fifth. Osten was fifth in the discus. None of those three earned an additional qualifier.
The Viking boys scored 55 points and were fourth out of 10 teams. Pierce was the run away winner 148-87 over Boone Central.
Freshmen Blake Barcel is the lone qualifier in two individual events. She had the top girls result of the day when she was third in the 200 meters and earned an auto bid on her time of 26.52 seconds. Barcel also hit the line at 1:02.38 in the 400, was fourth, but had the 21st best time overall in Class B.
She'll be joined in the 200 by teammate Macy Stock. Stock was fourth right behind Barcel in the 200 at 26.62 and earned the additional qualifier with the 17th best time in the state. She will also run the 100 in Omaha thanks to a bronze-medal finish in Albion of 12.60.
Molly Frenzen joins that duo as an additional qualifier in the 100 hurdles. She was fourth in 16.86 seconds and 22nd-fastes in Class B.
Josie Bentz was fourth in the 400, Grace Hatcher took fourth in the pole vault the 400 relay was fourth, the 1600 relay was fifth and Morgan Finecy was fifth in the pole vault. Although each of those athletes and teams collected a medal, they did not earn an additional qualifier spot to Omaha.
The Lakeview girls scored 37 points and were seventh in the team standings. Boone Central took the title with 107.5 points.
The Class B portion of the state meet begins Friday at Burke Stadium at 3 p.m.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.