Ten Vikings punch tickets for Omaha

Shortridge was two spots away on a fifth-place run of 23.34 seconds in the 200. Once other times came in, he was 22nd in the state and just in for the state meet.

The 1600 relay group of Ternus, Van Cleave, Shortridge and Janssen were runners-up and on their way to Omaha at 3:31.05.

Fourth place went to Halvorsen in the 1600 and Xavier Kadous in the triple jump. The 400 relay was fifth. Osten was fifth in the discus. None of those three earned an additional qualifier.

The Viking boys scored 55 points and were fourth out of 10 teams. Pierce was the run away winner 148-87 over Boone Central.

Freshmen Blake Barcel is the lone qualifier in two individual events. She had the top girls result of the day when she was third in the 200 meters and earned an auto bid on her time of 26.52 seconds. Barcel also hit the line at 1:02.38 in the 400, was fourth, but had the 21st best time overall in Class B.

She'll be joined in the 200 by teammate Macy Stock. Stock was fourth right behind Barcel in the 200 at 26.62 and earned the additional qualifier with the 17th best time in the state. She will also run the 100 in Omaha thanks to a bronze-medal finish in Albion of 12.60.