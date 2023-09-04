Columbus High tennis completed its first tournament of the season Friday hosting its home invite at Pawnee Park.

Discoverers senior Carter Goc and junior Jacob Rother led the team with a silver medal in #1 doubles as they finished the day 2-1.

As a team, Columbus tied for sixth out of eight teams with 22 points. Hastings won the team title with 40 points with Bellevue East finishing as the runner-up with 36 points.

"Overall as a team, I would have liked to seen us place a little higher," Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune said. "There was a lot of things we still need to work on, so we're taking this early invite still kind of figuring out who's going to play where and then again we see it and take away things."

Goc/Rother opened the tournament with an 8-2 win over Holdrege junior Matthew King and sophomore Logan Raburn. In the semifinals, they took down Lincoln Northeast junior Jordan Lemon and sophomore Matthew Steffens 8-4.

The two set up a meeting with Hastings junior Parker Ablott and senior Braydon Power in the championship match. The Tigers claimed gold with an 8-4 victory.

"We did alright. It wasn't my greatest performance I don't think ever. Carter Goc did pretty good. He's always locked in," Rother said. "We were good at rallying. Not so great at the net. It's where those Hastings guys beat us."

Bethune said Goc and Rother displayed good movement. He said they're working on building the communication and being more aggressive.

"It's good. We have a good friendship," Goc said. "We talk. It's good playing with him."

Rother is competing in doubles for the first time this season after playing singles last season. The pair is 3-1 through four matches.

"My forehand is definitely better," Rother said. "My backhand is always what I kind of sit on, but my forehand is getting there. It's still not there yet, but that's mostly what I need to work on."

In #2 doubles, Discoverers sophomore Hudson Kloke and freshman Calben Pelan placed fifth. They opened the day with an 8-5 defeat against Holdrege, but they bounced back with an 8-0 win over South Sioux City.

Kloke/Pelan defeated Norfolk seniors Shaun Gustman and Jason Nunez in the fifth-place match 8-5 to improve their season record to 3-2.

"They're young. They're teammates in baseball. They like playing with each other. The ceiling, limit they have is a lot and they're just sponges. They're absorbing the game right now," Bethune said. "I think the more they play, the more they're going to get better and progress because they're understanding the movements just from watching their opponents play plus the little things we're doing in practice.

"I'm excited. Those two young guys are progressing nicely."

Discoverer juniors Brody Splittgerber and Carter Trebac competed in #1 and #2 singles, respectively. Trebac secured his first win of the season in the seventh-place match in #2 singles with an 8-0 win over Holdrege senior Brayden Keffeler.

Splittgerber is still chasing his first win of the season after he went 0-3 on Friday with an 8-0 loss to Grand Island, an 8-6 defeat to Holdrege and an 8-0 loss to Lincoln Northeast.

"They were playing well, but a lot of them they got to work on their mental game," Bethune said. "They'll get behind and they think it's over, so they got to learn to fight back and stay within the game and just not give up so easily because they got some good strokes, they've got some good serving but they let a few mistakes happen and they get in between their ears. If we can just work on that mental game, they're going to take those strides."

After having duals and tournaments rescheduled and canceled due to excessive heat, Columbus will endure its busiest week of the season with duals Tuesday and Thursday against South Sioux City and Grand Island, respectively.

The Discoverers will end the week Saturday at the Fremont Invite.

"We obviously want to win the duals. Kids like to win, but I just want to see that progression," Bethune said. "I just want to see them take those strides of the things that didn't go so well in the invite and work on those and make those better because that's what's going to make the long run this season even better for them is to just work on those little things."