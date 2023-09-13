Columbus High tennis competed in its second tournament in three days Monday at the Lincoln East Invite at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

The Discoverers placed 10th with senior Carter Goc and junior Jacob Rother recording two wins in #1 doubles and senior Alan Estrada-Morales posting his first win in #3 singles.

Goc/Rother went 2-3 with two 8-2 wins against York and Norfolk. They finished pool play 2-2 and they lost to Lincoln Pius X 8-0 in the fifth place match.

"Carter (Goc) and Jacob (Rother) played hard, but in the end were just overmatched," Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune said. "I was very pleased with how they played today."

Estrada-Morales secured his first singles win of the season defeating York senior Parker Mundt 8-6 in the ninth place match.

In #2 doubles, freshman Calben Pelan and sophomore Hudson Kloke lost 8-2 to Pius, 8-1 versus Elkhorn South and 8-0 against Lincoln East and Lincoln North Star. Pelan/Kloke fell to Norfolk 8-4 in the ninth place match.

Carter Trebac went 0-5 in #1 singles ending the tournament with an 8-3 defeat to York in the ninth place match. Brody Splittgerber also suffered an 8-3 to York in the ninth place match of #2 singles.

The Discoverers also competed at the Woods Tennis Center on Saturday for the Fremont Invite.

Goc/Rother split their two pool matches, winning 8-4 against Fremont and losing 8-2 against Omaha Westside. In cross-pool play, Columbus lost 8-3 to Millard South and earned an 8-4 win against Bellevue East.

"They played really well. They got the wins they needed to and played tough against the team that beat them," Bethune said. "They went up against two really good teams in Westside and Millard South, but were just overmatched. However, they played until the last points and never backed away."

Pelan/Kloke earned a 9-7 win against Fremont in pool play. They lost their other three matches 8-2 to Millard South, 8-6 to Westside and 8-3 against Gretna.

"They had a close match to end the day against Westside in which they had the lead late, but just could not finish the match," Bethune said. "They are young and still learning and without a doubt down the road, these two will finish those matches on top."

Trebac and Splittgerber lost four matches at Fremont. Trebac lost 8-0 to Lincoln Southeast, 8-2 to Fremont, 8-0 to Norfolk and 8-5 against Gretna. Splittgerber suffered defeats of 8-2 to Bellevue East, 8-0 to Westside, 8-6 to Norfolk and 8-1 to Fremont.