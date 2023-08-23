The Columbus High boys tennis team opens play on Friday with the Discoverers looking to be led by senior leaders Carter Goc and Alan Estrada-Morales throughout the new season.

"They are my two key leaders for this season that are back from last year," Discoverer tennis coach Scott Bethune said. "This year, these two guys I've kind of challenged a bit, I told them my two words for this season are 'focus and leadership.' These guys are great leaders by example and all that."

Columbus is looking to heavily lean on the two seniors because the team has a lot of new faces looking to earn time on the courts.

"We from eight to now I think 22, which is great and our numbers just grew," Bethune said. "That's what we want to see in our program but we've got a lot of new guys. That's where that focus needs to come in and with these guys' (Estrada-Morales and Goc) leadership we're hoping to make strides."

With so many new faces in the program, Columbus is searching for a strength heading into the new year.

"We have yet to set our identity, we don't know if we're going doubles or singles, we don't know what our strengths are," Bethune said. "It's just a matter of mixing these guys together, doing different drills, letting them play and we just want to find that right chemistry."

In 2022, Columbus' strength as a team was their play in doubles competition. Goc and now-graduated Bohden Jedlicka had the deepest postseason run with the two making it to the Round of 16 at the NSAA Class A Boys Tennis Championships. The duo finished with a 23-12 record.

"It was a great season last year," Goc said. "We won the Columbus Invite and we placed at some other invites so I think even though I lost my doubles partner I'm just going to keep working and try to do the same this year."

For Estrada-Morales, 2022 was his first season on varsity and he spent most of his time competing in singles play.

"It was a big step up from JV, you could tell everything was different because everyone plays more aggressively," Estrada-Morales said. "It was pretty interesting and I learned how to play better from watching others play and losing a lot of matches."

Estrada-Morales may not have had the best record in singles play but he did pull out his first varsity win midway through the season and looks to build off of that victory.

"After I gained a win last year I was pretty confident because it was pretty hard having a rough start," Estrada-Morales said. "Being able to win gave me a big confidence knowing I had a chance at the varsity level."

For Goc, the senior Discoverer is looking to be at his best for his last season at Columbus.

"My serve is getting better this season," Goc said. "Last season, it wasn't that consistent so I think it's looking more consistent."

Along with Goc and Estrada-Morales, Carter Trebac and Jacob Rother are returning for the Discoverer varsity team.

"Both of them were new to the varsity level," Bethune said. "They got their varsity experience and took some losses but you could see that growth through the year. It's really huge for them coming into the season knowing what to expect, they know where their game needs to get and I think that's going to play a key role."

Columbus opens the season on Friday, Aug. 25, in the Lincoln Northeast Invite starting at 8 a.m. with the goal of having a successful season.

"The key to success is for them to put in that grind every day, don't get frustrated and I talked to the team about tennis being 90% mental and 10% physical," Bethune said. "You can have all the talent in the world but if you're not good between the ears it can be a frustrating game. I challenged the guys to stay focused and don't let bad things affect the day. Our goal is to do well at state and do well at conference."