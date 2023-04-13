Columbus tennis was in action on Tuesday with the Discoverers picking up a 5-4 win at Hastings.

The Columbus girls won four singles matches and one doubles match. Picking up individual wins for the Discoverers was Sarah Lasso, Maggie Luebbe, Sage Warner and Sydney Fleeman.

Lasso earned an 8-4 victory over Cara Ansbach. Lasso would also earn the lone doubles win for Columbus alongside Taylor Loontjer. The two won 8-1 over Biance Truony and Ruby Schrardt.

Loontjer lost in her singles match to Lexi Benson in an 8-2 match.

Luebbe also took part in doubles action following an 8-5 win over Truony in singles play. Luebbe was joined by Sydnee Medinger in doubles play with the two falling 8-3 to Ansbach and Benson.

Medinger fell in singles play 8-0 to Keira Erikson.

Warner and Fleeman were the final two singles winners with Warner beating Schradt 8-5 and Fleeman besting Meeka Francis 8-4. The two would compete together in doubles action as the duo lost 8-2 to Erikson and Francis.

Columbus tennis will be back in action today, April 13, in the Kearney Invite.