Columbus' Taylor Loontjer and Sarah Lasso captured the lone win for the Discoverer tennis team at the Class A Girls Tennis Tournaments on Thursday in Omaha.

The two entered the tournament with a record of 22-8 and faced off against North Platte's Skylar Bedlan and Callie McClain in the opening round of the Class A No. 2 doubles championship tournament.

Loontjer and Lasso dropped the first set to the North Platte duo 6-4. The two Discoverers would bounce back and advance to the second round with 6-3 and 10-5 wins.

Loontjer and Lasso would then fall in the second round with a 6-0 and 6-0 loss to Brynn Person and Piper Ruhl of Lincoln North Star.

"They fought with all they had but just couldn't quite pull it out," Columbus tennis coach Kim Leibhart said. "They played some of their best tennis of the season."

The loss also marked the end of the duo's time playing together for the Discoverers with Lasso graduating. The two closed out the 2023 season with a 23-9 record together.

Columbus' other duo of Maggie Lubbe and Sydnee Medinger squared off against Charmaine Jocson and Emerson Sobczyk in the first round of the No. 1 doubles state tournament.

Jocson and Sobczyk would eliminate the Discoverer duo and advance in a 6-3 and 6-0 match.

The first-round loss for the Discoverers also marked the end of Medinger's Discoverer athletic career with the senior graduating this year.

In solo play, Sage Warner faced Natalie Thompson of Lincoln Southwest in the No. 1 singles tournament opening round.

Thompson would get the best of Warner 6-0 and 6-0 to end Warner's junior season.

In No. 2 singles play, Alyn Estrada-Morales lost to Omaha Westside's Ava Schroeder in a 6-2 and 6-0 match.

Estrada-Morales' loss capped off her sophomore season and ultimately put an end to the Discoverers' tennis season.

"The girls played hard and left it out on the courts on Thursday," Leibhart said. "With close matches and lots of deuces, the season ended well."