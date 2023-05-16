The Columbus tennis team closed out regular season play Friday after finishing 10th overall in the Heartland Athletic Tournament.

The Discoverers finished play with 21 team points which was 88 points behind first place Lincoln Southwest’s 99 points.

The HAC Tournament marked the final time Columbus will compete before the NSAA Class A State Championship Tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Columbus’ No. 1 singles competitor Sage Warner kicked off the day with a 6-3 and 6-0 loss to Abby Crotteau of Lincoln High in the first round.

In the back draw, Warner faced Norfolk’s Helena Frey with a chance to compete for ninth place. Warner won 8-1 before taking on Kearney’s Adyn McCaslin in the ninth place match.

Warner would finish in 10th place after an 8-2 loss to McCaslin. She closes out the regular season with a 6-13 in No. 1 singles play. Her next opponent is Natalie Thompson of Lincoln Southwest.

Thompson enters state with a 13-10 record and is the No. 7 seed in the No. 1 singles bracket.

Alyn Estrada-Morales competed in the No. 2 singles bracket at the HAC Tournament falling 6-1 and 6-1 to Katelyn Rodriguez of Grand Island. She would then face Lincoln Northeast’s Addison Hoage for the chance to compete for the ninth place finish.

Estrada-Morales would pick up an 8-4 win over Hoage before falling 8-4 to Norfolk’s Sailor Cipra. She will now face Ava Schroeder in the No. singles tournament at state.

Schroeder enters the state tournament as the No. 6 seed with an 18-7 record. Estrada-Morales enters with a 4-16 record.

In doubles play, Maggie Luebbe and Sydnee Medinger lost 6-3 and 6-2 to Ava Simpson and Elena Simpson of Lincoln North Star in the opening round of the No. 1 doubles tournament.

Luebbe and Medinger then bested Ellie Hill and Kaitlin Sidders of Lincoln High 8-5 in the back draw. The Columbus duo then were set to Mallory Campbell and Jaylen Hansen of Grand Island in the ninth place match but defaulted to take 10th place.

The two Discoverers closed regular season play with a 9-19 record and the two will face Charmaine Jocson and Emerson Sobczyk of Bellevue West at state. The Bellevue West opens state play with a 15-10 record and the No. 10 seed.

Taylor Loontjer and Sarah Lasso were the No. 2 doubles team for Columbus, the two started with a 6-0 and 6-1 win over Lincoln High’s Kristie Trinh and Rowan Wick.

Loontjer and Lasso lost in a nail bitter to Grand Island’s Sophia Armstrong and Mya Chrisman 6-4, 4-6 and 3-10 in the second round.

In the back draw, Loontjer and Lasso lost 8-5 to Lincoln Pius X’s Jamie Tran and Avery Carr in the fifth place tournament. The Discoverer duo then faced Clio Baird and Annika Srivastav of Lincoln Southeast for seventh place falling 8-2 to finish in eighth place.

Loontjer and Lasso close the regular season with a 22-8 record and they enter the state tournament as the No. 14 seed in the No. 2 doubles tournament. The two will face 16-18 Skylar Bedlan and Callie McClain of North Platte.

The Discoverers open state play from the Koch Family Outdoor Tennis in Omaha at 9 a.m. Thursday.