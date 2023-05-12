The Columbus girls tennis team had play cut short Tuesday due to rain in the Lincoln Pius X team dual invite.

The Discoverers made it through the opening two rounds before play was ultimately suspended in the third round of play.

In the opening round, Columbus fell 0-8 to Pius X starting with Maggie Luebbe and Sydnee Medinger falling to Dominique Pace and Hailey Kobza 8-1.

Sarah Lasso and Taylor Loontjer lost 8-6 to Jamie Tran and Avery Carr.

In singles play, Sage Warner dropped an 8-1 match to Cecilia Ulrich.

Alyn Estrada-Morales fell to Jacey Tran 8-0 and Abigail Schumacher lost in 8-3 to Paige Lyons.

The Discoverers would go on to bounce back in the second round by beating Wilber-Clatonia 8-0.

Warner took the first win by beating Amy Kozac 8-2.

Estrada-Morales then beat Aubrey Ninneman 8-0. Carley Kapels also earned an 8-0 win.

In doubles play, Lasso and Medinger teamed up to down Alayna Steffensmeier and Aleska Chambers 8-0.

Luebbe and Loontjer also took a win with an 8-0 victory over Harley Bloom and Jocelyn Hoover.

In the final round before play stopped Columbus opened played against Crete with Schumacher falling 8-1 to Caitlynn Boyle.

The Discoverers would also compete in two doubles matches before play was stopped.

Luebbe and Loontjer fell 9-7 to Hadley Swiercinsky and Sierra Bond.

In the final completed match, Medinger and Kapels earned an 8-1 win over Jordyn Adam and Ansley Kuntz.

When play was called Warner held a 4-1 lead and Lasso also led in a 3-2 match.

On Monday, the Discoverers competed against visiting York for a dual.

Columbus fell 3-1 to York with Lasso and Loontjer picking up the lone win for the Discoverers.

The duo bested Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright 6-3 and 6-2.

Luebbe and Medinger fell in the other doubles matches losing 6-1 and 6-0 to Mayah Colle and Tina Hallisey.

In singles competition, Warner fell 6-1 and 6-1 to Ellie Peterson before Estrada-Morales lost 6-2 and 6-3 to Lily Nuss.

The Discoverers' next meet is set for today, May 12, with Columbus competing at the Woods Tennis Courts in Lincoln for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tennis Championships.