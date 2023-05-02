The Discoverer tennis team had a strong showing in doubles play from the No. 1 doubles team, Maggie Luebbe and Sydnee Medinger, and the No. 2 team, Sarah Lasso and Taylor Loontjer, on Saturday.

Columbus hosted four teams for the Discoverer Invite. Both doubles teams claimed top three finishes with the No. 1 team claiming third and the No. 2 team taking gold.

Overall, Columbus finished third as a team with 20 points as Kearney Catholic claimed first with 46 points.

In No. 1 doubles play, Luebbe and Medinger finished 2-2 on the day. The duo won their opening two matches starting with a tight 9-7 win over Grace Hodge and Sophie Langin of Sioux City North and besting Lincoln High's Ellie Hill and Jada Nguyen 8-2.

Luebbe and Medinger would then fall 8-2 to Kearney Catholic's Kyleigh Seim and Claire Rogers. The two would close the day with an 8-2 loss to Kyla Robinson and Jayda Christensen of Norfolk.

Lasso and Loontjer opened their perfect day with an 8-2 win over Kacie Maynard and Madalyn Welp of Sioux City North. The duo would then best Lincoln High's Rowan Wick and Kristie Trinh 8-1 before beating Kearney Catholic's Tessa Colling and Bailey Stover 8-3.

The duo would close their day against Norfolk's Myranda Hansen and Malori Schrader picking up an 8-2 win to finish with a 4-0 record.

For singles play, Sage Warner took part in No. 1 singles competition. Warner finished in fourth place Saturday starting with an 8-1 win over Alayna Elgert of Sioux City North.

Warner would then fall 8-2 to Abby Crotteau of Lincoln High, 8-2. She would drop her final two matches losing 8-2 to Kearney Catholic's Makenzie Schroeder and 8-1 to Norfolk's Carlie Steich.

Alyn Estrada-Morales was the No. 2 singles competitor for Columbus. Estrada-Morales took fifth place with a 0-4 record on the day. She dropped her first two matches 8-1 to Jaden Brower of Sioux City North, and 8-0 to Lincoln High's Raquel Souto.

In her final two matches, Estrada-Morales fell 8-0 to Kearney Catholic's Kit Schrock and 8-1 to Sailor Cipra of Norfolk.

The Discoverers were also in action on Monday (after print deadline), in the Lincoln Invite. Columbus' next outing is set for May 8, for a home dual against York.