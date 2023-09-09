Columbus High tennis split two duals this week, falling to Grand Island 7-2 on Thursday at Pawnee Park and defeating South Sioux City 5-4 on the road on Tuesday.

The Discoverer #1 and #2 doubles teams of Carter Goc and Jacob Rother and Calben Pelan and Hudson Kloke secured the lone two wins on Thursday.

Goc/Rother defeated Grand Island’s Kalen Boltz and Cael Wiegert 8-2. Pelan/Kloke needed a tiebreak to defeat Nathan Kosmicki and Bryson Stein. The Discoverer duo won the tiebreak 7-4 to win the set 9-8.

The Islanders won all five singles matches with Rother suffering the closest defeat of 9-7 against Boltz.

“Tough match as GI returned five of six varsity players from last season. These two (doubles) squads are the strength of our team and I was pleased with their play (today),” Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune said. “They are playing with more confidence and aggressiveness. Their communication and movements are improving as well. They still have stuff to work on, but are making progress.”

On Tuesday, Columbus defeated South Sioux City 5-4. Goc/Rother and Pelan/Kloke won their doubles matches 8-1 and 8-2 respectively.

The Discoverers split the six singles matches with the Cardinals. Rother and Pelan posted shutout wins 8-0 against Thomas Nguyen and Jagger Sims, respectively. Kloke defeated Antonio Hernandez 8-1.

“I challenged the varsity kids to be more aggressive and not play timid. The #1 and #2 doubles did just that and came away with wins,” Bethune said. “Even though they are not executing at a level we want them at, I saw much improvement from last Friday. We worked on getting to the net quicker into points and put pressure on the opponents. At times, the boys did that and saw a lot of success.”

Columbus caps its week Saturday at the Fremont Invite at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.