Columbus' duo of Sarah Lasso and Taylor Loontjer continue to dominate in No. 2 doubles play.

The two went unbeaten for the Discoverers on Wednesday in the Millard West quad. Lasso and Loontjer started by earning a 9-7 win over Ellie Lampe and Regan Hennessy of Millard West.

The two Discoverers would then best Kathryn Johnson and Abbie Zavadil of Gretna 8-5. In their final match, the duo beat Crete's Ansley Kuntz and Caitlynn Boyle 8-3.

Lasso and Loontjer now have a record of 14-2 in doubles play together this season.

The other doubles team of Maggie Luebbe and Sydnee Medinger went 0-3 for Columbus on the day. The two lost to Millard West's Ellie McCormick and Tenley Zanker 2-8 to start the day.

Lubbe and Medinger then lost 8-0 to Gretna's Harper Wood and Lauren Paul before dropping their final match to Crete's Reagan Bessler and Sierra Crist 8-0.

In singles play, Sage Warner finished 1-2 overall in No. 1 singles competition. She lost her first two matchups, 8-1 to Brooklyn Lech of Millard West and 8-0 to Kylee Stewart of Gretna.

Warner would then best Crete's Hadley Swiercinsky 8-6.

Alyn Estrda-Morales took part in No. 2 singles play for Columbus dropping all three matches. She fell 8-0 to Meredith Burkland of Millard West, 9-7 to Gretna's Kennedy Shelbourne and 8-0 to Sierra Bond of Crete.

The Columbus girls also competed in a dual against Lincoln North Star on Thursday with the Discoverers falling 9-0.

Sydnee Fleeman started the day for Columbus falling 8-0 to Jeana Phan, Loontjer then fell in singles play to Abby Lottman 1-8 and Luebbe lost 8-3 to Ava Simpson.

Warner also lost in singles play to Brynn Person 8-2, Estrada-Morales lost 8-0 to Elena Simpson and Makara Beringer fell 8-2 to Hannah Simpson.

Luebbe and Medinger also fell to Ava and Elena 8-4 in doubles play, Loontjer teamed with Carley Kapels in doubles play falling 8-1 to Persona and Piper Ruhl.

The final doubles team of Warner and Estrada-Morales lost 8-0 to Lottman and Phan.

Columbus' next outing is set for Saturday as the girls play host for the Discoverer Invite.