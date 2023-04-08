The Columbus girls tennis team played host to seven other teams Thursday for the CHS Invite.

As a team, the Columbus girls claimed second overall with 34 team points just two points behind first place Waverly.

The invite was divided into four sections with two sections for singles play and two sections for doubles matches.

Columbus' highest finish was the No. 2 doubles with junior Taylor Loontjer and senior Sarah Lasso finishing in first place.

The Discoverer girls would also claim a second place finish for the No. 1 doubles which included the team of senior Sydnee Medinger and junior Maggie Luebbe who finished behind Millard South's Miranda Kelly and Ally Seevers.

In singles play, junior Sage Warner finished third in the No. 2 singles matches. Sophie Johnson of Waverly took first as Morgan Blaha claimed second from Bellevue West.

In the No. 1 singles, Maddy Brunssen of Waverly took first with senior Sydney Fleeman took fifth for Columbus.

The Columbus girls will be back on the tennis courts Tuesday as the Discoverers travel to Hastings for a dual.

Columbus boys golf

The Discoverer boys golf team took part in the Kearney Invite with Columbus finishing in 10th place as a team Thursday.

Columbus shot 362 as a team with Kearney and North Platte each shooting 324 to tie for first place.

Leading Columbus on the day was Keaton Barnes who shot an 82. Barnes finished with the 12th-highest score of the day shooting 39 through the first nine and 43 through the back nine.

The next three golfers to make the cut for the team score for Columbus were Tyson Weber, Owen Lawrence and Nic Kriech.

Weber shot an 86 with 43 in the front and back nine. Lawrence finished with a 93, shooting 49 in the front nine and 44 on the back nine. Kriech recorded a 101 as he had 52 in the first nine holes and 49 in the back half.

The Discoverer that did not make the team score was Noah Degn. Degn finished the day with a 117.

The Columbus boys golf team will be back to hitting the tees on Monday for the HAC Boys Golf Championships at the Norfolk County Club.

Lakeview and Scotus boys golf at Norris Invite

The Lakeview and Scotus boys golf teams both took part in the Norris invite on Thursday along with 14 other schools.

The Shamrocks took third as a team with a score of 326.

Leading the charge for the Scotus boys was Patrick Arndt, who finished with the third-best individual score of 74. Nick Fleming would also claim a top-five spot shooting a 75 which tied him for fourth in individual scores.

The final two Shamrocks to be included in the team score were Mason Gonka and Brayden Fleming. Gonka finished with an 88 and Fleming shot an 89 as Kaden Backman missed the cut shooting a 95.

For Lakeview, Maxwell Fremarek finished the day with the 12th-best individual score of 79, Kurt Schneider had an 83 on the day, Jakob Tenski finished the day with an 85 and the final Viking to contribute to the team score was Blake Anderson with an 87 on the day.

Not contributing to the team score was Grayson Vogt with a 90.

The Vikings took sixth place with a team score of 334.

Lakeview and Scotus will be back on the greens on Monday in a triangular at Quail Run Golf Course along with David City.