Ternus better than last year but settles for fourth

OMAHA - Lakeview junior Landon Ternus is still weighing his options for shot put technique. That continued Wednesday at the state track meet when most athletes prefer to compete with fewer questions lingering in the back of their mind.

But as local high school sports fans know, Ternus isn't just most athletes. A rare combination of shot put and discus thrower, plus 200 sprinter and 1600 relay anchor leg, Ternus was back in the shot put finals for the second year.

He made his second best shot put throw of the season, and did it at the right time, during Wednesday's finals and secured himself another state medal. Ternus threw 54 feet, 9 and 1/2 inches and earned a fourth-place medal following bronze as a sophomore.

Ternus reached 53-6.25 last season at state and had a PR by just about 4 feet. Although he was better on Wednesday, he was one spot back in the standings.

He started the day with a glide toss then finished the next five with the spin. The spin seems the favorite for the moment. Whatever he decides on in the future, Ternus looks set up for a big finish as a senior.

"I feel like if I could have got behind one I could have thrown a little farther," Ternus said. "It was fun. It's been a process changing from my glide to my spin. I've been working on it here and there."

Ternus has alternated all year, typically starting with the glide for a throw or two before finishing with the spin. Wednesday was the most spins he had utilized. After five tries with that method, Ternus said the spin, at least by feel, gives him more power in this hips.

He landed his first toss at 52 feet with the glide then fell back to 44, 1 and 1/4 before qualifying for finals on a third toss at 53-4.25. He sat fourth at that point and started finals with what turned out to be his best attempt. His top attempt pushed him up to third but didn't keep him there long. Boys Town's Jay Ballard made his best throw moments later at 57-2.25 and pushed Ternus back down to third.

The Lakeview junior finished with a final attempt 52-8.25 and scored the first Viking points of the meet.

Senior teammate Eli Osten threw in the second heat and made a best toss of 49-4.75 for 13th place. His best toss came on his first throw and had him setting sixth through the first 12 competitors.

Aurora's Gage Griffith won gold on his final throw. He led the competition throughout on 55-3.25 until Ballard passed that in the second round of finals. Griffith made his best throw in his second attempt then fouled the next three and had to come up with something big on the last throw of the competition.

Eli Holt of Norris was third at 54-11.25.

"Honestly, I didn't set standards for myself today. Today was just about competing and doing what I could do," Ternus said. " ... (Next year) it's not for medals, it's about getting better marks, shooting for higher marks. You can't tell whether you'll medal or not. Better marks and the rest will take care of itself."

