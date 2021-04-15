Ternus wins three Lakeview medals at Boone Central

Her 400 time of 1:04.84 was good enough for third. Barcel won the 200 in 27.01 seconds after qualifying in 27.57. She was also third in the high jump.

Hatcher reached 8 feet even in the pole vault and won the tiebreaker for the top spot over Boone Central's Shalee Grape.

Molly Frenzen won two meals on a second-place run in the 100 hurdles and a third-place performance in the 300 hurdles. Josie Bentz took sixth in the 200.

The 400 relay team of Frenzen, Barcel, Stock and Haley Frenzen were just about a half second behind the team from Boone Central and took silver. Haley Frenzen, Stock, Bentz and Barcel were third in the mile relay. Jane Johnson, Emma Anderson, Cherish Moore and Morgan Finecy won fifth in the two-mile relay.

Several boys also won multiple medals. Turner Halvorsen was the runner-up in the 1600 and third in the 800. Adam Van Cleave took silver in the 100 and bronze in the 400. Khyler Shortridge was sixth in both the 100 and 200.

Brock Mahoney reached a second-place mark in the pole vault at 12-6, tying the winner from Pierce but missing gold on tiebreaker. Layne Fornew was fifth in the 100 hurdles, Eli Osten was fifth in the shot put and Kolby Blaser earned sixth in the 300 hurdles.