Ternus wins three Lakeview medals at Boone Central

Familiar faces continued to deliver top results for Lakeview track and field when the Vikings competed at the Boone Central Invite on Tuesday in Albion.
Junior Landon Ternus continued to show his versatility as an athlete when he won three individual medals including gold in the boys shot put. Fellow junior Macy Stock was the winner in the girls 100-meter dash and also collected hardware in the 400. Freshman Blake Barcel was the winner in the girls 400. Senior Grace Hatcher took the pole vault title.
The Vikings boys won 16 medals while the Lady Vikes put together 11. The boys were fourth in the team standings with 97.75 points. Pierce took the team title on a total of 195.75. The Lakeview girls were also fourth after scoring 84 points. Boone Central won the girls trophy with a total of 184.
Ternus' medals included in the 200, shot put and discus individually and as a member of the 1600 relay team with Kyler Shortridge, Simon Janssen and Adam Van Cleave that finished in runner-up position.
Ternus' top throw in the shot put that won the competition reached 48 feet, 6.25 inches. He was a little more than a half foot ahead of the runner-up for Pierce. Ternus was second in the discus by five inches when his best throw landed at 142-5. In the 200, he crossed the line in 23.70 for fourth place.
Stock won the 100 on a run of 12.93 seconds. She dropped .04 from her qualifying time and was .21 ahead of Ava Duerksen of Boone Central.
Her 400 time of 1:04.84 was good enough for third. Barcel won the 200 in 27.01 seconds after qualifying in 27.57. She was also third in the high jump.
Hatcher reached 8 feet even in the pole vault and won the tiebreaker for the top spot over Boone Central's Shalee Grape.
Molly Frenzen won two meals on a second-place run in the 100 hurdles and a third-place performance in the 300 hurdles. Josie Bentz took sixth in the 200.
The 400 relay team of Frenzen, Barcel, Stock and Haley Frenzen were just about a half second behind the team from Boone Central and took silver. Haley Frenzen, Stock, Bentz and Barcel were third in the mile relay. Jane Johnson, Emma Anderson, Cherish Moore and Morgan Finecy won fifth in the two-mile relay.
Several boys also won multiple medals. Turner Halvorsen was the runner-up in the 1600 and third in the 800. Adam Van Cleave took silver in the 100 and bronze in the 400. Khyler Shortridge was sixth in both the 100 and 200.
Brock Mahoney reached a second-place mark in the pole vault at 12-6, tying the winner from Pierce but missing gold on tiebreaker. Layne Fornew was fifth in the 100 hurdles, Eli Osten was fifth in the shot put and Kolby Blaser earned sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Austin Smith, Shortridge, Janssen and Van Cleave were fourth in the 400 relay. Will Hrouda, Owen Bargen, Blaser and Halverson teamed up for fifth in the 3200 relay.