Tessendorf saves Lakeview from heartbreak

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors led by five runs on two separate occasions in Wednesday's home game against Hooper/Scribner but were sweating bullets when Evan Tessendorf stepped up to the plate, after a five-run inning by the away team in the top of the seventh.
Hooper/Scribner was one out away from forcing an extra inning, but Lakeview had runners on second and third. Tessendorf came through for the Seniors with a hard ground-ball single to score the walk-off run.
The victory brings Lakeview's record to 6-5 and is its second win in a row.
This is the fourth game in July that has been decided by one run, but the first Lakeview came out on top.
"We've had our ups and downs," head coach Brach Johnson said. "They compete hard and are staying together. That's about all you can ask about this time of the year."
The home team started hot, scoring four in the first off singles by Cameron Drozd and Colten Kroth, and then took its first five-run lead in the second when Logan Jaixen scored on a groundout.
But Hooper/Scribner refused to go away quietly, scoring four runs in the top of the third to close the gap to 5-4.
Jaixen singled in another run in the third and Ian Gibbs hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to give Lakeview a 7-4 lead.
Hooper/Scribner scored one in the fifth, but Lakeview answered with a barrage of hits in the bottom half. Layne Forney, Korth and Keegan Lavicky hit back-to-back-to-back singles scoring one run.
The visitors used three singles and a wild pitch to score two runs in the sixth and close within one run.
Lakeview appeared to put the game away in the bottom half of the winning. Gibba and Jaixen blasted doubles and Tessendorf singled in a run, giving the home team a 12-7 lead headed into the final inning.
But, it wasn't that easy.
Eric Mustard pitched his first inning of baseball after suffering an injury on his throwing shoulder and Hooper/Scribner tested him for all three outs.
Before Lakeview recorded its first out, Hooper/Scribner singled three times and took advantage of an error to score two runs. A double scored two more runs before a single tied the game up at 12-12.
"We need (Mustard) numbers-wise," Johnson said. "He's got a really good bat. The shoulder has been better and we just needed somebody to throw strikes."
Mustard surrendered six runs, but it wasn't for lack of talent or effort.
"They were just crazy hits," Johnson said. "They were off the end of the bat. They were just finding spots ... the hits were generated in the craziest ways and that's just how baseball works."
Out of those six hits, three were bloopers and two went over third base.
He struck out two batters and walked none. Mustard received the win.
Hooper/Scribner forced a ground out on the first pitch in the bottom half of the seventh before Drozd drew a walk.
The visitors stuck out the next batter but walked Gibbs to put runners on first and second.
When Tessendorf stepped to the plate, Drozd and Gibbs stole second and third. It took only one more pitch for Tessendorf to send Drozd home, winning the game. Tessendorf finished the contest with three RBIs.
"I felt really confident," Johnson said. "Evan has been having some hard luck outs ... He's been hitting the ball really hard. To tell you the truth, I was completely confident Evan would put the ball in play."
Tessendorf batted out of the five spot and wasn't the only senior in the bottom half of the order to make an impact. Forney, Korth, Lavicky and Jaixen all contributed big hits.
Korth started the game on the mound for Lakeview. He pitched 3 and 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out four batters and walking two.
Gibbs pitched 2 and 2/3 innings of relief allowing three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits while striking out two batters and walking none.
Lakeview is in action next on Friday at Tekamah-Herman.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
