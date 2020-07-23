Tessendorf saves Lakeview from heartbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors led by five runs on two separate occasions in Wednesday's home game against Hooper/Scribner but were sweating bullets when Evan Tessendorf stepped up to the plate, after a five-run inning by the away team in the top of the seventh.

Hooper/Scribner was one out away from forcing an extra inning, but Lakeview had runners on second and third. Tessendorf came through for the Seniors with a hard ground-ball single to score the walk-off run.

The victory brings Lakeview's record to 6-5 and is its second win in a row.

This is the fourth game in July that has been decided by one run, but the first Lakeview came out on top.

"We've had our ups and downs," head coach Brach Johnson said. "They compete hard and are staying together. That's about all you can ask about this time of the year."

The home team started hot, scoring four in the first off singles by Cameron Drozd and Colten Kroth, and then took its first five-run lead in the second when Logan Jaixen scored on a groundout.

But Hooper/Scribner refused to go away quietly, scoring four runs in the top of the third to close the gap to 5-4.