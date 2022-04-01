Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer led 1-0, fell behind 3-1, tied it in the final two minutes of regulation then won on an overtime PK over Blair to improve to 2-2 on Thursday at Wilderness Park.

That description alone doesn't quite do the match justice, but it at least provides some idea of the wild nature of Scotus' fourth game of the season. There was a lot of good, and a lot of bad, leading coach P.J. Miller to compare it to the title of the 1966 Clint Eastwood film: "The good, the bad and the ugly."

Fortunately in this case, all's well that ends well for a group of Shamrocks teetering on falling to 1-3 and going more than 10 days without a win.

Jose Cruz scored twice, Ted Fehringer notched his first of the year in the 78th minute and Chance Bailey converted the overtime penalty that brought Scotus all the way back from what could have been a confidence-shattering setback.

"Just like last year against these guys we scored in the first minute and a half and let up, made a mistake and let them back in. First five minutes of the second half we decided we didn't want to play," Miller said. "Then we decided to show a little urgency."

To Miller's point, it was quite similar to last year's 5-4 road win. But in this one, Scotus had to fight back from a deficit. The Shamrocks led 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 last year but took their foot off the gas at times.

That was true again Thursday when Cruz scored his seventh of the season then Blair responded just minutes later. Scotus had eight other shots and three others on goal in the first 40 minutes, carried the play but couldn't convert. If the Bears game-tying goal was a wakeup call, the 'Rocks heeded it, at least until halftime.

Two minutes into the second half, a free kick from 25 yards out evaded Scotus goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann, hit the right post and ricocheted back on net into the left corner. Less than a minute later it was 3-1.

Cruz shaved the deficit in half in the 60th minute then made a run that created space for Fehringer. He sprinted into the box and buried Cruz's pass to the slot with under 90 seconds remaining.

"We won in the midfield, (Chance) Bailey passed it out to Jose, he took a guy one-on-one, slotted it to the six (yard box) and I just kicked it up to the upper 90," Fehringer said. "It meant a lot. I missed one like that last year in the district final, and it's just nice to get that feeling of scoring like that; it's awesome."

Fehringer had two goals a year ago, but both of those came early in the year. He went the last month without finding the back of the net despite at least a dozen high-grade opportunities. At times it seemed Fehringer might be snake-bit. All of his chances were stopped by a spectacular save, hit the post or just missed by inches.

"Playing defensive mid, your role isn't to score goals; it's more about distributing," he said. "They moved me up to attacker, and I was in the right place at the right time."

After his late-match heroics, momentum totally swung over to Scotus. Cruz took advantage by making another run into the box where a failed stabbing attempt to poke the ball away tripped him near the end line and earned the call from the referee.

Bailey had no trouble on the ensuing penalty, sending a liner right of the keeper. Scotus had three more shots and another on frame but mostly possessed and played defense for the final 17 minutes of overtime. Blair earned two corners in the extra time but never generated a shot nor a shot on goal.

The circumstances of the win were ones Scotus would rather avoid. But the adversity was also a chance to adapt and overcome.

"It shows a lot about our character," Miller said. "There's no quit in these guys. They'll keep fighting no matter what."

Scotus was back in action Friday in a rematch with Lakeview at Central Community College. Lakeview fell to 0-6 on Thursday in a 2-0 overtime loss to Aurora but played in its closes match of the season thus far. Scotus beat Lakeview by 10-0 mercy rule on March 19.

Check in Tuesday's edition on online for a full story on the match.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.