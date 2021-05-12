The waiting is the hardest part

"It felt good to make that catch, especially after Saturday and dropping one that let the bases get loaded and possibly lose it," Bell said. "All my teammates picked me up and we got out of it. It's been stressful."

Adding to the stress was the fact that Bell and his Columbus High classmates had more than just Sunday to sit around and think. There was no school on Monday. That time away wasn't exactly appreciated.

Or take Kaden Young and Evan Bock, that senior duo attend Scotus Central Catholic and picked up their diplomas on Sunday at the school's graduation ceremony.

Young had his graduation party on Friday. Bock's isn't until later this month. But just because they didn't have to try and stay focused on their guests doesn't mean there were enough other distractions to occupy their time. What was waiting on Monday afternoon was still hanging around even while their academic careers were celebrated among family and friends.

"It was really hard not to think about it," Young said. "I caught myself thinking about it during graduation. It was hard not to let your mind wander."

When the game resumed, Young was on first base after being hit by a pitch while Bock was coming up to hit.