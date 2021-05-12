The waiting is the hardest part

It's likely that not too many members of the Columbus High baseball roster have much knowledge of Tom Petty.
Perhaps in between innings when the radio feed comes over the loudspeaker, the late lead singer of the Heartbreakers has been heard echoing around the diamond at Pawnee Park Legion Field. But besides that, outside of the coaching staff, there are probably few who would understand the upcoming reference.
If there are any in the bunch who appreciate classic rock, they certainly found some meaning the last few days in "The Waiting."
On the verge of history then sent home three outs away, no one on the roster or in the coaching staff will ever forget the length of the approximately 44 hours from the time Kaden Young drew a walk on Saturday to when Tadan Bell made a diving catch on Monday.
"There's a lot of thinking. I didn't get a lot of sleep the last two nights," coach Jimmy Johnson said Monday night after the game. "But our guys were confident. I wasn't worried about them. Not saying it's a sure thing. Lincoln East is a heck of a team, and you knew they'd put up a heck of a fight. But our demeanor was awesome; they were ready go go."
If Columbus was confident on the exterior, that betrayed the internal struggle everyone admitted to afterward.
Take Trey Kobza. The senior pitcher came in for the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings on Saturday, didn't allow any runs and wiggled out of a few jams. He went back to the dugout after the ninth then drove in a run on an RBI groundout in the 10th.
The bags were still full and another run had come in when the weather hit. Kobza earned the win after picking up the save earlier in the day against Prep. But when the weather caused the two-day delay, Kobza spent the final three outs in the dugout watching. Suddenly, it was out of his control.
Johnson said he probably would have turned the ball over to Kobza again on Saturday. Instead, Brent Beard came on for the final three outs.
"All the pressure, you could just feel it on you," Kobza said. "There were so many times that game I thought we were going to win, and there are a lot of times I didn't think we would win. Everything happens for a reason, and I think this happened for a reason; a good reason."
Or consider Tadan Bell. The junior pitcher tossed six innings in the district semifinal win over Omaha Creighton Prep but then made an error in right field in the bottom of the ninth against East. Bell's drop put two on with one out. A walk by Kobza in the next at bat gave East the opportunity to win it without needing a hit.
Instead, the Spartans tried a suicide squeeze, failed and had a runner cutdown. Kobza ended the threat on a called third strike. Bell breathed a big sigh of relief but then had to wait to see if it would pay off.
He charged forward for another catch on Monday while making several risk/reward calculations on the way. Bell's diving grab now lives on in the annals of Discoverer history.
"It felt good to make that catch, especially after Saturday and dropping one that let the bases get loaded and possibly lose it," Bell said. "All my teammates picked me up and we got out of it. It's been stressful."
Adding to the stress was the fact that Bell and his Columbus High classmates had more than just Sunday to sit around and think. There was no school on Monday. That time away wasn't exactly appreciated.
Or take Kaden Young and Evan Bock, that senior duo attend Scotus Central Catholic and picked up their diplomas on Sunday at the school's graduation ceremony.
Young had his graduation party on Friday. Bock's isn't until later this month. But just because they didn't have to try and stay focused on their guests doesn't mean there were enough other distractions to occupy their time. What was waiting on Monday afternoon was still hanging around even while their academic careers were celebrated among family and friends.
"It was really hard not to think about it," Young said. "I caught myself thinking about it during graduation. It was hard not to let your mind wander."
When the game resumed, Young was on first base after being hit by a pitch while Bock was coming up to hit.
Young joked that he had to help Bock zone in on the bus ride down to Lincoln and help Bock calm his nerves. As much as he was teasing, there was some truth to it as well.
"Today I was eating lunch and I was on my phone and my mom kept talking and I was like, "Just let me sit here and eat my lunch and think,'" Bock said.
Oddly enough, the wait provided the perfect symmetry to another moment for this group from seven years earlier. Many of the seniors were on the 2014 Columbus Mariners team that won the state tournament. They did it that year on the exact same date.
It's a neat little tidbit to think about, but after Monday it hardly compares.
"It was sheer elation when we caught that last ball. I'm just proud of our players, they've been competing like heck all year," Johnson said. "Anybody that's played Columbus baseball, this is for them. I'm extremely proud of the crew that got it done for us today."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.