This close...Columbus High's final shot on goal and unlikely run to state fall inches short

Esch cut the lead to 3-1 in the 53rd minute when Grand Island was unable to clear a corner. Just as the ball looked to be bouncing out of danger, Robledo put it back inside the 6-yard box on a pass behind him and over his head. Esch booted it to the back of the net and sparked some life.

It remained that way until the 74th minute when Alex Larson chipped a cross from the east sideline that ended up in an own goal. The Islander keeper and his center back both went up for the shot. Their collision sent the pass through the keeper's arms, off his chest and bouncing back into the Grand Island net.

Though Columbus generated four more shots and two in the final minute, none were as good as the missile Robledo fired with five minutes remaining. It took a lunging deflection by keeper Danny Rendon to deny the chance.

The final 90 seconds consisted of a Columbus free kick from 20 yards out that led to a corner on the east sideline. That one deflected out by the right post for another try on the opposite end.

Larson curled it in over the keeper and the heads of two other Discoverers where Robledo stood unmarked. He didn't get all of it, but what it lacked in force it almost made up for in position. What if it was six inches to the left is a question Columbus fans and players will always ponder.