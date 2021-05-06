This close...Columbus High's final shot on goal and unlikely run to state fall inches short

GRAND ISLAND - It was a shot that, like the season overall, didn't quite hit the mark.
Down 3-0 at halftime in Thursday's district final at Grand Island, Columbus mounted a second-half comeback that went just inches wide in the final seconds. That comeback was especially furious in the final five minutes.
After Garrett Esch put Columbus on the board then an Islander own goal drew CHS to within 3-2 with six minutes remaining, Columbus produced four more shots, one on goal, and two corners before the final whistle.
The last corner found the head of Israel Robledo on the back side. He angled a shot that was high enough to beat the outstretched arms of the keeper to the opposite upper corner, but it flew just over the top of the frame and landed next to the post past the end line.
Columbus lost 3-2, coming within one more goal of forcing overtime and one more win of going to Omaha.
"The game was almost a microcosm of the season," coach John Arlt said. "The first half was the first half of the season. The second half...we talked about it at halftime. I said, 'I don't have much to say. We're not going down like this. You play with pride and you fight.' I know that we can't play 80 minutes like that, but we showed that we can play at that level."
To be fair, the first half wasn't fully comparable to the 1-7 start Columbus endured at the beginning of the year. CHS had all of the early chances.
Robledo had the first dangerous shot of the game when he beat the defense for an open look from about 13 yards out in the fourth minute. His shot required a diving save that kept it scoreless.
Rameses Munoz had another CHS shot on goal four minutes later. Jairo Rodriguez sent an attempt just inches wide of the post along the turf following a corner in the 15th minute.
None of those went in and proved to be huge missed opportunities. Grand Island responded to Rodriguez's near miss with a counter-attack that ended with Javier Baide sending a cross to the Discoverer. Cameron Carlson was on the end of that pass and redirected it on net for a 1-0 lead.
Grand Island was awarded a penalty kick seven minutes later on a scramble to possess a missed shot in the box. The call drew the ire of Arlt. It also drew Diego Salas to the spot. He made it 2-0.
Baide set up Salas for a second goal in the 30th minute when Baide made another run along the west sideline and crossed a pass that found Salas' head at the back post.
Columbus' leading scorer, Alex Ortiz, went down with an apparent hamstring pull with four minutes left in the half. Trailing 3-0 and with its top threat out for the rest of the game, few could have predicted what happened next.
But few could have predicted what happened the previous weekend when Columbus went to Omaha and beat No. 4 Creighton Prep. Unlike that memorable day, destiny was denied the second time around.
Esch cut the lead to 3-1 in the 53rd minute when Grand Island was unable to clear a corner. Just as the ball looked to be bouncing out of danger, Robledo put it back inside the 6-yard box on a pass behind him and over his head. Esch booted it to the back of the net and sparked some life.
It remained that way until the 74th minute when Alex Larson chipped a cross from the east sideline that ended up in an own goal. The Islander keeper and his center back both went up for the shot. Their collision sent the pass through the keeper's arms, off his chest and bouncing back into the Grand Island net.
Though Columbus generated four more shots and two in the final minute, none were as good as the missile Robledo fired with five minutes remaining. It took a lunging deflection by keeper Danny Rendon to deny the chance.
The final 90 seconds consisted of a Columbus free kick from 20 yards out that led to a corner on the east sideline. That one deflected out by the right post for another try on the opposite end.
Larson curled it in over the keeper and the heads of two other Discoverers where Robledo stood unmarked. He didn't get all of it, but what it lacked in force it almost made up for in position. What if it was six inches to the left is a question Columbus fans and players will always ponder.
There would have been no doubt who was the favorite for the next 20 minutes had the game been extended.
"The effort that we gave just makes me feel great," Arlt said.
The last three weeks of the season should make everyone on the roster feel great. Columbus hadn't beaten Kearney in 15 years and hadn't won against Prep in 30 CHS did both inside of a week. From 1-7 to a 7-1 finish, Columbus soccer still hasn't ever experienced a losing season in three decades.
Esch was a part of the run to the state championship match two years ago. It's hard to compare anything to what it's like to play for a title. Only one other Discoverer soccer team has done so.
In a different sort of way, this was just as meaningful, even if the ending was exactly ideal.
"This has been awesome. I've never been a part of something like this," Esch said. "We all came together and just put on a show the last seven or eight games. There's nothing like that."
