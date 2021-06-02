Three combine for Bank of the Valley perfect game

"Adam said on the way home (from WPHD), 'I've had one fly ball all year,' and left field and right field have not had a ball," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "I understand the competition maybe isn't at the top, but in this day and age, it's hard to throw a perfect game anywhere; you just don't see that."

Tessendorf, the pitcher, started and went two innings that lasted 29 pitches. He struck out the side in the first, all swinging, got the leadoff in the second to go down swinging, induced a weak grounder to second then struck out a hitter on a called third strike.

Kracl came in and struck out three looking, had a bouncer to first, a pop fly to third and a dribbler to the mound. Gibbs struck out two swinging and sandwiched a grounder to first in between.

The trio threw 16 pitches called balls in 15 at-bats.

"Jacob (Sjuts) and Cooper throw hard, they're in the 80s, then you come in with Kracl and he's sneaky fast. You don't think he throws that hard, and he throws that knuckleball, and all of a sudden he throws a fastball by you," coach Tessendorf said. "Kolby (Blaser), he can throw three pitches and has a great changeup, and we just don't walk anybody. Then you slip in Gibbs like we did tonight, and we've got Eli (Osten), and you've got six, seven guys, and we haven't even thrown Adam or Haustyn (Forney)."