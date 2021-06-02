Three combine for Bank of the Valley perfect game

It wasn't a full game, and the opponent wasn't perhaps one of the best on the schedule, but there's no denying the extraordinary accomplishment put together by the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors Tuesday night at Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge.
Cooper Tessendorf started it, Ian Gibbs finished it and Jordan Kracl kept the momentum going in between. That trio threw 63 total pitches, 47 strikes, 16 balls and retired 15 in a row - a mercy-rule shortened perfect game.
WPHD put the ball in play just five times out of those 15 at-bats, striking out swinging six times and looking four others.
At the plate, Adam Van Cleave scored three runs, Kolby Blaser drove in two and Blaser, Osten and Jason Sjuts each doubled. Bank of the Valley improved to 4-0 and scored 10 or more runs for the third time this season.
On the mound, though it's the first perfect game, albeit an abbreviated one, Bank of the Valley has also no-hit Schuyler and Arlington. The last time a Lakeview Seniors pitcher has allowed a hit was the third inning of the 15-4 season-opening win against Crofton on May 24. Together, the staff hasn't allowed a hit in 17 innings.
For players such as centerfielder Adam Van Cleave, he's practically been able to take a lawn chair with him to the outfield and enjoy a lemonade while his pitchers do the work.
"Adam said on the way home (from WPHD), 'I've had one fly ball all year,' and left field and right field have not had a ball," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "I understand the competition maybe isn't at the top, but in this day and age, it's hard to throw a perfect game anywhere; you just don't see that."
Tessendorf, the pitcher, started and went two innings that lasted 29 pitches. He struck out the side in the first, all swinging, got the leadoff in the second to go down swinging, induced a weak grounder to second then struck out a hitter on a called third strike.
Kracl came in and struck out three looking, had a bouncer to first, a pop fly to third and a dribbler to the mound. Gibbs struck out two swinging and sandwiched a grounder to first in between.
The trio threw 16 pitches called balls in 15 at-bats.
"Jacob (Sjuts) and Cooper throw hard, they're in the 80s, then you come in with Kracl and he's sneaky fast. You don't think he throws that hard, and he throws that knuckleball, and all of a sudden he throws a fastball by you," coach Tessendorf said. "Kolby (Blaser), he can throw three pitches and has a great changeup, and we just don't walk anybody. Then you slip in Gibbs like we did tonight, and we've got Eli (Osten), and you've got six, seven guys, and we haven't even thrown Adam or Haustyn (Forney)."
If coach Tessendorf was somewhat critical it was at the plate, where his group had 7 hits in 33 plate appearances on Tuesday. But, he also understands that as subpar as the competition has been at the plate, it's been similar on the mound. Thus, his criticism comes with a caveat.
Regardless, coach Tessendorf said he is hoping the bats warm up as the temperatures do.
"We're not going to hit home runs and things like that. We have to get guys on base, and then it's situational hitting," he said. "The guys know where to hit the ball with runners on base. That's the key to our success."
Two walks, a stolen base and a three-base error led to two Bank of the Valley runs in the first. A single, Jason Sjuts double, Van Cleave RBI single, error Blaser two-RBI double and Osten RBI ground out increased the advantage to 7-0 after two.
Kracl singled and made it 8-0 on an error at third in the fourth inning. Van Cleave was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Kracl's RBI groundout for the final run in the fifth.
Post #283 was back on the diamond Wednesday at Scribner/Snyder then plays at Pender on Friday. Check online and in a future issue for scores and results.
"We'll score runs, I'm not worried about that too much. We're not hitting as well yet," coach Tessendorf said. "Our middle of the lineup guys are not hitting the ball as hard as I'd like to see them yet, but it's early in the year. We'll get caught up."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Bank of the Valley (4-0)..............................................2-5-0-1-1 -- 9-7-0
Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge......................................0-0-0-0-0- -- 0-0-6
Win: Jordan Kracl 2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K. 1B: Adam Van Cleave, Layne Forney, Kracl, Jacob Sjuts. 2B: Kolby Blaser, Eli Osten, Jason Sjuts. RBI: Van Cleave, Haustyn Forney, Blaser 2, Osten, Jason Sjuts, Kracl. R: Van Cleave 3, Tessendorf, Blaser 2, Layne Forney, Jason Sjuts, Kracl, Jacob Sjuts. BB: Van Cleave, Blaser 2, Osten, Sam Kwapnioski. SB: Van Cleave 3, Layne Forney, Jason Sjuts, Krae Lavicky, Kracl.