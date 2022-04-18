 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three Flyers win medals at Patriot Invite

  • Updated
  • 0
Humphrey St. Francis Flyers

Humphrey Saint Francis golfers Jaden Kosch, Keagan Hackerott and Andrew Kosch medaled at the Patriot Invite April 12 at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh. Jaden placed 10th with a score of 89. Hackerott was 12th, posting 90 and Andrew rounded out the top 15 with a 94.

Tyrel Wegener scored a 111 for the Flyers as they finished the round in fifth place. Aquinas Catholic won the tournament with a 344 and Howells-Dodge was the runner-up with a 351.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family placed 10th with a 458. Owen Kurtenbach posted the lowest score amongst the Bulldogs with a 102. Noah Stone scored a 112, Cooper Beller posted a 121, Ethan Keller ended with a 123 and Kyle Preister recorded a 133.

High Plains finished 11th with a 486. Tyler McNaught finished 26th overall with a 99. Shane Cook ended the invite with 123 and Cameron Bohaboj was one stroke back of Cook with a 124.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

PATRIOT INVITE (HIGH PLAINS, HLHF, ST. FRANCIS)

LEIGH -- 

Patriot Invitational

April 12 at Club 91 Golf Course

Team Standings

  • 1. Aquinas Catholic 344, 2. Howells-Dodge 351, 3. Clarkson/Leigh 371, 4. North Bend 384, 5. Humphrey St. Francis 384, 6. Fort Calhoun 389, 7. Plainview 392, 8. David City 400, 9. Cedar Bluffs 409, 10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 458, 12. High Plains 486.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Jaylin Jakub (Aquinas) 81
  • 2. Kellen Fiala (Howells-Dodge) 82
  • 3. Clayton Zavodny (Aquinas) 85
  • 4. Brittin Sindelar (Howells-Dodge) 86
  • 5. Derek Rix (Plainview) 87
  • 6. Ryan Brichacek (Clarkson/Leigh) 87
  • 7. Bradly Daro (Aquinas) 88
  • 8. Max Muhle (Clarkson/Leigh) 89
  • 9. Gavin Nelson (Howells-Dodge) 89
  • 10. Jaden Kosch (St. Francis) 89
  • 12. Kegan Hackerott (St. Francis) 90
  • 15. Andrew Kosch (St. Francis) 94
  • 26. Tyler McNaught (High Plains) 99
  • 32. Owen Kurtenbach (HLHF) 102
  • 46. Tyrel Wegener (St. Francis) 111
  • 47. Noah Stone (HLHF) 112
  • 52. Cooper Beller (HLHF) 121
  • 53. Ethan Keller (HLHF) 123
  • 54. Shane Cook (High Plains) 123
  • 55. Cameron Bohaboj (High Plains) 124
  • 58. Kyle Preister (HLHF) 133 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand Island boys soccer coach fired

Grand Island boys soccer coach fired

Grand Island Public Schools said Jeremy Jensen has been relieved of his duties as boys soccer coach of Grand Island Senior High because of the unauthorized disclosure of confidential student information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Bossy, NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders Great, dead at 65

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News