Three Flyers win medals at Patriot Invite

Humphrey Saint Francis golfers Jaden Kosch, Keagan Hackerott and Andrew Kosch medaled at the Patriot Invite April 12 at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh. Jaden placed 10th with a score of 89. Hackerott was 12th, posting 90 and Andrew rounded out the top 15 with a 94.

Tyrel Wegener scored a 111 for the Flyers as they finished the round in fifth place. Aquinas Catholic won the tournament with a 344 and Howells-Dodge was the runner-up with a 351.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family placed 10th with a 458. Owen Kurtenbach posted the lowest score amongst the Bulldogs with a 102. Noah Stone scored a 112, Cooper Beller posted a 121, Ethan Keller ended with a 123 and Kyle Preister recorded a 133.

High Plains finished 11th with a 486. Tyler McNaught finished 26th overall with a 99. Shane Cook ended the invite with 123 and Cameron Bohaboj was one stroke back of Cook with a 124.

