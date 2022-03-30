Three Lady Vikes score in first win

Lakeview girls soccer can't help but see the similarities.

In the last two seasons the Lady Vikes have started 0-4. Last year a 5-0 road victory at Schuyler snapped the skid and began a winning streak that didn't end for more than two weeks.

Not to get ahead of themselves, but the Lady Vikes won 3-0 on Tuesday at home, again over Schuyler, and face a similar slate as March turns to April.

Like a year ago, Lakeview hadn't created a goal in a game until multiple different players found the back of the net. The Lady Vikes took the momentum gained from breaking through and won by shutout in the next four and scored all but eight of their goals during the ensuing six-game winning streak.

Three different players had goals on Tuesday, all in the first half, and the defense assisted goalkeeper Jayda Kingston in putting together a clean sheet for the first win of the year.

Lakeview probably should have finished more shots, but a fierce wind and some inexperience at putting away chances provided a few negatives on what was mostly a positive result.

"We're starting to move to the places we need to be, and the changes have started to pay off," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "They created plenty of chances, we just kept missing the goal. We moved the ball around well and responded to a more offensive scheme. They haven't got it totally, but it's coming."

The changes Zimmerman referred to included moving a defender up to the midfield and a forward back to that spot on the back line. It helped to spark some attack on Saturday against Waverly and more on Tuesday. The two players who were part of the adjustment, Kiara Kula and Taylor Griesen, both had goals in the win over Schuyler.

Cassidy Henggeler also had one and assists were picked up by Carly and Emily Schaad.

Lakeview scored all three in the first 40 minutes then played just 20 of the second half when lightning then a period of rain moved into the area. Both sides decided to call it at that point.

"It was definitely fun to watch," Zimmerman said. "Three different girls scoring is good to see."

Henggeler, a senior, notched the first goal of the night on a line drive from outside the penalty area. All three of the goals were from outside the six-yard box on hard shots through the defense. Henggeler's was the direct result of something Zimmerman had focused on in training - passing the ball out of traffic for a cleaner angle. Carly Schaad served it up and Henggeler didn't miss.

Kula scored the second when a loose ball came to her foot from a few paces inside the box. Emily Schaad set up Griesen for the third in the final minute of the half from a corner kick. Griesen sailed one over the top of the defense and into the corner of the net.

Several other shots had a similar trajectory throughout the match but were often taken just inches above the crossbar by a northwestern wind that made conditions difficult.

"None of the girls who scored were a forward, so we still have fix that forward issue, but they had some chances," Zimmerman said.

Lakeview found out right away on Thursday if its belief in another turnaround had any legs. A game at 3-2 Aurora precedes a makeup back in Columbus on Friday against Scotus. The two were set for a March 22 rematch of the March 19 Shamrock Invite when rain pushed the match back 11 days.

Scotus defeated Lakeview 3-0 in the first game of the year. Lakeview has won five in a row over Aurora including twice last season.

"Getting that first goal out of the way, they start to believe a little bit that they can score and play with people," Zimmerman. "It gives us a little confidence boost."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.