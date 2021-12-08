Thursday Sports on Deck

Basketball
Boone Central vs. Central City 6:15/7:45 pm
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Winside 6/7:30 pm
East Butler vs. Osceola 6/7:30 pm
St. Francis vs. Riverside 6/7:30 pm
Twin River vs. Battle Creek 6/7:30 pm
Bowling
Lakeview vs. Boone Central 10 am
HLHF vs. Howells-Dodge 1 pm
Swimming
Columbus High vs. Northeast 4:30 pm
Wrestling
Columbus High vs. Hastings 7 pm
Lakeview vs. Twin River 6:30 pm
Boone Central vs. WestPointBeemer 6 pm
David City vs. Raymond Central 6:30 pm
Howells-Dodge vs. TriCounty/Pender 5:30 pm
Schuyler Girls at South Sioux 5 p.m.
Schuyler Boys at Elkhorn 6 pm