 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday Sports on Deck

  • 0
Columbus High Swimming 2022

Columbus High swimming hosts its second dual of the season on Thursday when Lincoln Northeast comes to town.

Basketball

Boone Central vs. Central City 6:15/7:45 pm

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Winside 6/7:30 pm

East Butler vs. Osceola 6/7:30 pm

St. Francis vs. Riverside 6/7:30 pm

Twin River vs. Battle Creek 6/7:30 pm

Bowling

Lakeview vs. Boone Central 10 am

HLHF vs. Howells-Dodge 1 pm

Swimming

Columbus High vs. Northeast 4:30 pm

Wrestling

Columbus High vs. Hastings 7 pm

Lakeview vs. Twin River 6:30 pm

People are also reading…

Boone Central vs. WestPointBeemer 6 pm

David City vs. Raymond Central 6:30 pm

Howells-Dodge vs. TriCounty/Pender 5:30 pm

Schuyler Girls at South Sioux 5 p.m.

Schuyler Boys at Elkhorn 6 pm

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News