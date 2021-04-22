Thursday Sports On Deck

Golf
Columbus High Invite 9 a.m.
Lakeview at Hastings 10 a.m.
Soccer
Columbus High at Bellevue West 4/6 p.m.
Lakeview at Kearney Catholic 5 p.m.
Scotus at Schuyler 5 p.m.
Track
Columbus High at Norfolk 1 p.m.
Schuyler (Lakeview, Scotus, Aquinas) 10 a.m.
Twin River (East Butler, SRC, Osceola) Noon
St. Ed at Fullerton 10 a.m.
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
