Thursday Sports On Deck

Basketball

Lakeview at DC West 6/7:30 pm

Cross County at Sutton 6/7:30 pm

High Plains vs. Hampton 6/7:30 pm

Bowling

Lakeview at Howells-Dodge 4:30 pm

HLHF at Pender 5:30 pm

Swimming

Columbus High vs. Lincoln High 4:30 pm

Wrestling

Norm Manstedt Girls Invite (Central CC - Columbus, High Plains, Schuyler) 9 am

Scotus at Schuyler 6:30 pm

Twin River Triangular 5 pm

