Thursday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Lakeview at DC West 6/7:30 pm
Cross County at Sutton 6/7:30 pm
High Plains vs. Hampton 6/7:30 pm
Bowling
Lakeview at Howells-Dodge 4:30 pm
HLHF at Pender 5:30 pm
Swimming
Columbus High vs. Lincoln High 4:30 pm
Wrestling
Norm Manstedt Girls Invite (Central CC - Columbus, High Plains, Schuyler) 9 am
Scotus at Schuyler 6:30 pm
Twin River Triangular 5 pm
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
