Thursday Sports Roundup: Cavalli's second career goal enough for Lakeview girls at Aurora

Lakeview junior Shayla Cavalli picked the right time to double her career goal total when she found the back of the net Thursday at Aurora. Her goal from 25 yards out stood up as the game-winner with 19 minutes remaining in the match.

Senior Carly Schaad created the chance for Cavalli on a pass up the wing. Cavalli dribbled around the defense and sent a lofted attempt to the far corer. The keeper left her line, was caught off guard and couldn't recover in time.

The Lady Vikes had several other chances but still struggle to finish. Defensively, Lakeview denied Aurora's through ball and long-pass attempts on the back line and never allowed a legitimate scoring threat.

Lakeview improved to 2-4 with the win and have back-to-back wins ahead of Friday's rematch with Scotus.

"We had a ton of chances," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "They were a through ball team. We handled that, and the girls played really well."

CHS baseball falls behind again, drops fourth straight

Columbus committed just one error on Thursday night against Class B No. 5 Norris but it proved to be costly in a 6-5 defeat that handed the Discoverers a fourth straight loss.

An error at third in the fourth inning allowed one run to cross the plate. CHS could have recorded the third out in the next at-bat on a pop up to first, but three straight hits pushed three more across and put Columbus in desperation mode.

The Discoverers trailed 6-0 at that point, scored five in the fifth but struck out with the tying run at third. Columbus then left runners at second and third in the sixth and had a leadoff single in the seventh but left that runner in scoring position while falling to 4-6.

Bentley Willison was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Brennen Jelinek tossed 3 and 2/3 with six runs but only two earned. Columbus host Blair on Saturday at 11 a.m.

"Our offensive approach was a nice improvement," coach Jimmy Johnson said, "we just need to get the offense going sooner."

Lakeview boys force overtime at Aurora

The Viking defense made a big improvement from Tuesday when it allowed five first half goals and never recovered in a 6-0 loss to Schuyler. Lakeview shut out Aurora for the first 80 minutes but then gave up two goals in overtime in a 2-0 road loss.

Despite the defeat and falling to 0-6, it was the third game in a row the Vikings played a full game after starting the year with three mercy-rule losses. Lakeview faced a rematch with Scotus on Friday at Central Community College-Columbus.

Kuhlman takes silver in Norfolk

Columbus High senior Brock Kuhlman put together a 9-over 81 and was one shot back of the lead for the runner-up medalist award in Thursday's triangular at the Norfolk Country Club.

Yet, even with Kuhlman's quality round, his teammates struggled to keep up. Brody Mickey shot an 89, no other Discoverer broke 90.

"Not the start the team anticipated, and were disappointed their final scores," coach Anne Robertson said. "Brock and Brody battled with their drivers, and found themselves scrambling to save pars and bogeys, but their short games were solid."

Columbus totaled 372 and was well back of Fremont by 24 shots in second and 34 behind Norfolk in first.

Keaton Barnes shot 94, Tyson Weber put together a 108 and Nic Kriech scored 12.

"We will continue to practice and compete so the end of the season finishes on the course the season started, at Norfolk Country Club," Robertson said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

