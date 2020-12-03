Thursday Sports Wrap: Grand Island still too much for Columbus

Wrestling
Grand Island 43, Columbus 33: Grand Island came back from a 24-0 deficit thanks in large part to CHS giving away 12 points on open weights at heavyweight and 138 pounds.
Alex Korte, Tanner Kobza and Rylee Iburg were also missing from the lineup. Highlights included Levi Bloomquist overcoming a 12-0 deficit for a second-period pin and Clay Cerny defeated second-ranked Juan Pedro 4-2 at 120 pounds.
Aquinas Catholic at Boone Central postponed
Schuyler 57, Crete 21
Howells-Dodge 62, West Point GACC 30
Basketball
Millard North 54, Columbus Girls 51 OT: Columbus had the last shot in regulation and led by three early in overtime but gave away costly turnovers and offensive rebounds down the stretch.
Addie Kudron hit a 3 on the first possession of overtime but Millard North tied it moments later after a free throw then a putback. Columbus retook the lead on an Addi Duranski jumper and corralled a loose ball with less than a minute remaining. A bad pass moments later led to a 3 by Mustang junior Ally Stalzer that banked in for the Millard North.
CHS missed a 3 to take the lead then missed another to tie from just past half court at the buzzer.
Scotus Girls 45, #4 Hastings St. Cecilia 32: Scotus pulled away late in the third quarter with an 8-0 run after falling behind. Camille Pelan hit a 3-pointer and Grace Mustard grabbed a steal and went the other way for a layup during the run.
The Shamrocks put it away in the fourth with defense and free throws. Scotus held St. Cecilia to six points over the final eight minutes and hit on 8 of 9 from the line.
Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Scotus Boys 35: Senior Josh Faust had 23 points but it wasn't enough for a Scotus offense that went quiet over the final two minutes with the game tied 32-32. Scotus was up eight with under six minutes remaining then ran out of gas.
#10 Crete 43, Lakeview Girls 40: Lakeview led the reigning Class B state champs most of the second half but gave up the lead on an offensive rebound putback and missed shots on the other end.
Lilly Rowe scored a team-high 13 for the Vikings while Hannah Newton had 18 for the Cardinals.
Crete 49, Lakeview Boys 29: The Vikings struggled to generate offense in the first game of the year - hitting just 10 of 38 and 1 of 14 from long range. Kolby Blaser led Lakeview with 12 points. No other Viking had more than five.
Schuyler Boys 51, Madison 25
Madison 34, Schuyler Girls 28
East Butler Boys 46, Cedar Bluffs 19
East Butler Girls 64, Cedar Bluffs 15
North Bend 71, Twin River Boys 42
#2 North Bend 72, Twin River 16
Pierce 54, Howells-Dodge Boys 31
Pierce 55, Howells-Dodge Girls 43
#10 Cross County Boys 64, McCool Junction 43
Cross County Girls 62, McCool Junction 27
#7 Osceola Boys 55, St. Edward 29
Osceola Girls 60. St. Edward 19
