Thursday Sports Wrap: Grand Island still too much for Columbus

Scotus Girls 45, #4 Hastings St. Cecilia 32: Scotus pulled away late in the third quarter with an 8-0 run after falling behind. Camille Pelan hit a 3-pointer and Grace Mustard grabbed a steal and went the other way for a layup during the run.

The Shamrocks put it away in the fourth with defense and free throws. Scotus held St. Cecilia to six points over the final eight minutes and hit on 8 of 9 from the line.

Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Scotus Boys 35: Senior Josh Faust had 23 points but it wasn't enough for a Scotus offense that went quiet over the final two minutes with the game tied 32-32. Scotus was up eight with under six minutes remaining then ran out of gas.

#10 Crete 43, Lakeview Girls 40: Lakeview led the reigning Class B state champs most of the second half but gave up the lead on an offensive rebound putback and missed shots on the other end.

Lilly Rowe scored a team-high 13 for the Vikings while Hannah Newton had 18 for the Cardinals.

Crete 49, Lakeview Boys 29: The Vikings struggled to generate offense in the first game of the year - hitting just 10 of 38 and 1 of 14 from long range. Kolby Blaser led Lakeview with 12 points. No other Viking had more than five.