Tigers had CHS first tennis loss

Fremont won four of six singles matches and seized control of a tennis dual at Pawnee Park that saw the Tigers finish off the win and hand the Columbus High girls their first loss of the season on Tuesday afternoon.

CHS came into the dual 4-1 with four easy wins and had a 2-1 lead after doubles. But the Tigers won two of the three close matches in singles and put the first notch in the Discoverers' loss column.

"It was some really good tennis in really cold conditions. Snow was coming down briefly. We haven't ever played in many matches with snowflakes falling," coach Dave Licari said. "Our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles both continued strong play. Two of our singles matches could have easily gone the other way but didn't."

Those include a Jules Schmidt 9-7 win over Columbus senior Becca Hazlett at No. 2 singles and a Mackenzie Kirby 8-6 victory against Columbus junior Logan Kapels at No. 4 singles. Senior Miranda Swanson won 9-8 in a 9-7 tiebreaker at No. 3 singles to claim a close win for CHS.

Senior Addi Duranski lost No. 1 singles 8-2 while junior Abby Loeffelholz took an 8-3 loss at No. 6 singles. Sophomore Sarah Lasso won No. 5 singles 8-2.