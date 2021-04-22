Tigers had CHS first tennis loss

Fremont won four of six singles matches and seized control of a tennis dual at Pawnee Park that saw the Tigers finish off the win and hand the Columbus High girls their first loss of the season on Tuesday afternoon.
CHS came into the dual 4-1 with four easy wins and had a 2-1 lead after doubles. But the Tigers won two of the three close matches in singles and put the first notch in the Discoverers' loss column.
"It was some really good tennis in really cold conditions. Snow was coming down briefly. We haven't ever played in many matches with snowflakes falling," coach Dave Licari said. "Our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles both continued strong play. Two of our singles matches could have easily gone the other way but didn't."
Those include a Jules Schmidt 9-7 win over Columbus senior Becca Hazlett at No. 2 singles and a Mackenzie Kirby 8-6 victory against Columbus junior Logan Kapels at No. 4 singles. Senior Miranda Swanson won 9-8 in a 9-7 tiebreaker at No. 3 singles to claim a close win for CHS.
Senior Addi Duranski lost No. 1 singles 8-2 while junior Abby Loeffelholz took an 8-3 loss at No. 6 singles. Sophomore Sarah Lasso won No. 5 singles 8-2.
Columbus took an initial lead when Duranski and Swanson won 8-6 at No. 1 doubles and Hazlett and Kapels teamed up for an 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles. Loeffelholz and Lasso were beaten 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.
Duranski and Swanson were 6-0 together before the loss. Hazlett and Kapels extended their unbeaten streak and are now 7-0.
Columbus hosts its rescheduled invite on Friday with a field that includes Bellevue East, Hastings Adams Central, Millard South, Lincoln Northeast and Waverly.
"Becca had a really good match at 2 singles. It was back-and-forth the whole way with a lot of good, strategic points," Licari said. "Miranda won another long match in a tie break. She was up for much of the match before falling behind 6-5. She started hitting stronger ground strokes from both sides, especially on her backhand, and that helped her turn it around."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.