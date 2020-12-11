Titan boys carry over defensive effort; girls fall to Battle Creek

Twin River boys basketball locked down defensively for a second game in a row and won for a second game in a row Thursday night in a 50-40 road victory at Battle Creek.

After starting 0-2 with losses to North Bend and Logan View, Twin River turned on the defensive effort in the second half of Tuesday's 55-50 road win at Lutheran High Northeast.

That defensive focus carried over to Thursday when the Titans (2-2) allowed less than 10 points in the second and third quarters and began to pull away.

"Confidence and momentum gained in Tuesday’s win definitely carried over to tonight’s game," coach Tod Heier said. "It may sound simple, but it's not. We got stops on defense and were able to make some shots on our end; that and we rebounded well tonight. Kids played hard start to finish and were rewarded with a nice road win."

Twin River built the lead up to 10 a few times in the second half. Battle Creek always found a way to trim back to four or five, but Twin River never surrendered the lead after halftime.

Ross Hebda led the Titans with 15 points while Wes Graham had 11 and Tony Jarecki scored 10.