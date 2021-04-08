Titan boys take five golds, set record at Fullerton

Twin River track and field continued a strong start in a historic day Tuesday at Fullerton. The Titan boys won five gold medals, set a school and meet record and tied for first place in the team standings. On the girls team, Breanna Schroder came away with three individual medals for the second meet in a row.
Tony Jarecki won the 100 and 200-meter dash, Tate Koziol took the top spot in the 400 and those two plus Spencer Ramaekers and Kadren Miller teamed up to post a time of 45.14 seconds in the 400 relay and break a school record. That group was more than four seconds ahead of the runners-up and set the meet record as well. They were together again, though in a different order, and took the top spot in the 1600 relay.
The Titan boys won 18 medals and scored 113 team points - tying Riverside for first in the team standings. The girls had 45 and were sixth out of 10.
Several Twin River athletes have put together strong starts through the first three weeks of the season. Jarecki won gold in the 200 and was second in the 100 last week also in Fullerton. He also won the 100 and 200 at Central City and was third in the 60 and second in the 200 March 19 indoors at Doane. Schroder took home three medals at the first meet in Fullerton.
This second time around, in an event Tuesday hosted by Riverside, the Twin River boys won medals in all but the 3200 and 110 hurdles. Miller was second in the 100, Koziol took silver in the 800, Jackson Strain was the runner-up in the 1600 and Miller was second in the triple jump. Bronze medals were awarded to Owen Koziol in the 1600, Spencer Ramaekers in the high jump and Ethan Engstrom in both the shot put and discus.
Tate Koziol was fifth in the long jump, Elliot Leach took sixth in the 300 hurdles, Haden Czarnick was sixth in the high jump and Evan Strain was sixth in the pole vault. The 3200 relay of Czarnick, Noah Ladd, Mason Rinkol and Caleb Jenkinson were also sixth.
For the girls, Schroder was the runner-up in the long jump on a mark of 15 feet, 5.5 inches - an inch ahead of third place. She was also third in both the 100 and 200. Tori Cornwell joined her in the medals in the 100 with a fourth-place performance. Hannah Yrkoski was a double medal winner, taking fourth in the 3200 and sixth in the 1600. Katie Paczosa ran to a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
