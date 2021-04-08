Titan boys take five golds, set record at Fullerton

Twin River track and field continued a strong start in a historic day Tuesday at Fullerton. The Titan boys won five gold medals, set a school and meet record and tied for first place in the team standings. On the girls team, Breanna Schroder came away with three individual medals for the second meet in a row.

Tony Jarecki won the 100 and 200-meter dash, Tate Koziol took the top spot in the 400 and those two plus Spencer Ramaekers and Kadren Miller teamed up to post a time of 45.14 seconds in the 400 relay and break a school record. That group was more than four seconds ahead of the runners-up and set the meet record as well. They were together again, though in a different order, and took the top spot in the 1600 relay.

The Titan boys won 18 medals and scored 113 team points - tying Riverside for first in the team standings. The girls had 45 and were sixth out of 10.

Several Twin River athletes have put together strong starts through the first three weeks of the season. Jarecki won gold in the 200 and was second in the 100 last week also in Fullerton. He also won the 100 and 200 at Central City and was third in the 60 and second in the 200 March 19 indoors at Doane. Schroder took home three medals at the first meet in Fullerton.