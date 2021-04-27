Titan boys win six golds in home title

Twin River boys track and field won seven events and had a medal in all but one while taking the team trophy last Thursday at home.

The Titans scored 141.50 points and collected gold medals in the 300-meter hurdles, 800, 1600, 3200, 400 relay, long jump and triple jump. Twin River was 26 points ahead of runner-up Osceola. The Bulldogs won four golds and had hardware in all but two events. Cross County was third on a total of 100. The Cougars won two golds and had medals in all but four events.

Twin River winners included Elliot Leach taking the 300 hurdles at 47.40 seconds, Take Koziol crossing the line first in the 800 at 2 minutes, 7.60 seconds, Jackson Strain winning the 1600 at 4:56.80 and the 3200 in 10:46.40 and Kadren Miller also winning two golds. He was the champ in the long jump on a mark of 20 feet, 0.75 inches and the winner in the triple jump at 41-1.50.

Spencer Ramaekers, Tate Koziol, Miller and Tony Jarecki teamed up for a win in the 400 relay in a time of 44.60 seconds - just about two seconds ahead of second place.

Jarecki in the 100, Owen Koziol in the 800, Ramaekers in the high jump and Evan Strain in the pole vault each came close but settled for silver.