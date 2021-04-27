Titan boys win six golds in home title

Twin River boys track and field won seven events and had a medal in all but one while taking the team trophy last Thursday at home.
The Titans scored 141.50 points and collected gold medals in the 300-meter hurdles, 800, 1600, 3200, 400 relay, long jump and triple jump. Twin River was 26 points ahead of runner-up Osceola. The Bulldogs won four golds and had hardware in all but two events. Cross County was third on a total of 100. The Cougars won two golds and had medals in all but four events.
Twin River winners included Elliot Leach taking the 300 hurdles at 47.40 seconds, Take Koziol crossing the line first in the 800 at 2 minutes, 7.60 seconds, Jackson Strain winning the 1600 at 4:56.80 and the 3200 in 10:46.40 and Kadren Miller also winning two golds. He was the champ in the long jump on a mark of 20 feet, 0.75 inches and the winner in the triple jump at 41-1.50.
Spencer Ramaekers, Tate Koziol, Miller and Tony Jarecki teamed up for a win in the 400 relay in a time of 44.60 seconds - just about two seconds ahead of second place.
Jarecki in the 100, Owen Koziol in the 800, Ramaekers in the high jump and Evan Strain in the pole vault each came close but settled for silver.
Titans in third place included Jarecki in the 200 and Ethan Engstrom in both the shot put and discus. Alex Pierce in the 400 and the 1600 relay were both fourth. Ramaekers in the pole vault and the 3200 relay team won fifth-place medals.
Isaiah Zelasney won two individual golds for the Osceola boys and was on the 1600 relay with Alexx Winkleman, Xavier Blackburn and Tim Tannehill that took the top spot. Zelasney hit the line in the 200 at 23.10 and took the top spot by .10. He finished the 400 at 52.10 and was 2.2 seconds ahead of Winkleman in second.
The 3200 relay team of Blackburn, Winkleman, Tannehill and Thad Rathjen won by more than 50 seconds.
Winkleman in the 400 and Rathjen in the 3200 were runners-up. Zelasney in the 100, Winkleman in the 800 and Rathjen in the 1600 were bronze medalists.
Cameron Graham won the high jump at a mark of 5 feet, 4 inches and Preston Pinkelman took the pole vault at 10-6 for two Cross County gold medals.
Damon Mickey in the discus, Haiden Hild in the long jump and Isaac Noyd in the triple jump were runners-up. The 3200 relay and Jackson Lindberg in the triple jump earned bronze medals.
