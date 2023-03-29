Twin River baseball is off to a 2-2 start this season. The Titans are competing in Class C in the first season of the NSAA expanding baseball to three classes. They are also co-oping with Osceola for the first time this season.

Twin River opened the season with a 14-8 win over Thurston-Cuming County. After two defeats to Class B competition, it bounced back on Tuesday with an 11-2 win at Fort Calhoun.

Paydon Rinkol leads Twin River in hitting with a .357 batting average. Garrett Alexander drove in five runs, the most on the team. Caden Jenkinson has four RBIs and Brayden Santos, Korbe Urkoski and Rinkol have three RBIs each.

On the mound, Jenkinson’s thrown the most innings with 13 and an ERA of 3.77. Jenkinson has struck out five hitters.

The Titans used a seven-run fifth innings to break open the game against Fort Calhoun. With the game tied 2-2, Rinkol lined an RBI single to left to scored Jenkinson.

Kolton Neujahr drove in a run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. A bases-loaded walk by Alexander and a wild pitch increased the lead to 6-2. Another bases-loaded walk, this one drawn by Santos, and a two-run single by Urkoski capped the seven-run frame.

Urkoski paced the offense with four hits in five at-bats, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Rinkol hit 2-for-5 with two RBIs and one run. Jenkinson ended the game with two hits, one RBI and three runs scored.

Jenkinson earned the win on the mound. He pitched 6 and 1/3 innings allowing two unearned runs on three hits to go with two strikeouts.

On March 21, Twin River trailed TCC 8-2 entering the sixth inning. The Titans flipped the script with a dozen runs in the frame, batting around the lineup twice to secure a 14-8 win.

An error, single and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth for Twin River. Santos laced an RBI single, Alexander drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Caleb Peterson walked in a run to make it 8-5.

Kadin Buhl and Neujahr drove in a run on a base on balls with Jenkinson delivering the go-ahead knock, a two-run single to left.

After a TCC error made it 10-8, Santos hit his second RBI single of the inning. That was followed by Rinkol stealing home and Peterson and Buhl walking in a run to make it 14-8.

Alexander hit 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Santos was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Rinkol recorded two hits and scored three times while Jenkinson drove in two runs.

Twin River allowed six unearned runs allowing five hits and walking 11 batters. Neujahr closed out the game throwing the final 2 and 2/3 innings allowing no runs on two hits and three strikeouts.

The Titans lost two back-to-back games to Ralston and Hastings. Twin River fell to the Rams 6-1 with a seventh-inning bases-loaded hit by pitch by Alexander the only run of the game. Rinkol broke up the no hitter in the final frame on a single.

On March 25, Hastings won 22-1 in five innings as the Tigers recorded 17 hits, two doubles and one home run. Jenkinson led Twin River hitting 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Twin River returns to the diamond Thursday against Raymond Central. It’ll end the week Friday at Centennial.