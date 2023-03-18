Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer tasted success at the state tournament, defeating Grand Island Northwest in the quarterfinals.

The Shamrocks lost to eventual state champion Omaha Skutt Catholic in the semifinals as key players went down with injuries in the game.

That bitter taste has fueled them as they look to break through with a group only graduating three seniors from last season's team.

"I think that we all have really good connections with each other," Shamrocks senior Libbie Brezenski said. "We already know how to work well together. It's just about fine-tuning the small details."

Last season, Scotus entered last season looking to incorporate several new players. After a year of playing together, Shamrocks head coach Kristie Brezenski said they've been able to pick up right where they were.

"It's huge, especially to have a little experience to carry the team around. Having so many senior leaders, we got six seniors this year and every single one plays a big role," Kristie said. "With the experience, we have from last year, they can pick up right where they left off and hopefully just keep making those strides to get better."

The Shamrocks were led in the attack by sophomore Emma Brezenski and Libbie. The sisters combined for 60 goals and 26 assists last season. Emma's 38 goals led the state.

"They're going to have to be someone that's going to be a leader and maybe give the ball off to someone else because they're going to be focused on for the other teams," Kristie said. "Finding the other players and giving them the confidence and just encouraging and motivating the team to keep them up at their level."

Alongside Emma and Libbie, Izzie Kadavy netted 14 goals as a freshman coming in as the first class of Aquinas Catholic players to compete for Scotus. Lacie Hartman also contributed to the attack with four goals.

"We have like all of our returning goal scorers back, so we're going to work on quickening our pace, having more huge offensive threats and just really work on building that with each other," Libbie said.

Opposing defenses will be zeroing in on Emma following her breakout season. However, Kristie said previous experience through the club ranks should provide a blueprint for Emma of dealing with multiple defenders focusing on her.

"She's (Emma) faced that the last couple of years and they like to double-team her," Kristie said. "She's used to that, but she's got to get used to playing off and finding other people that can step up as well and maybe feeding them. She also has to figure out how to get herself open. She'll have a big job to do, but she can do it."

Maysa Kuhl returns on the backline after posting six goals and three assists. Brooklyn Brandt and Shelby Brandenberg also return as starters as the Shamrocks will look to replace graduates Kate Hoffman and Liz Adamy.

"Kate (Hoffman), she was just a speedster. Anything that went back there she swept up for us," Kristie said. "Meah Sackett has been stepping up for us, Brooklyn Brandt and Shelby Brandenberg and obviously Maysa (Kuhl) we're putting her back there. She's just a natural leader. She's very strong and smart and she'll be someone that can sweep it up for us."

Faith Weber is back in goal for Scotus this season. The senior recorded 74 saves and posted 12 clean sheets.

"When I first started out, I was kind of getting used to it and everything," Weber said. "Now I feel like I have a rhythm and stuff and I can just really go out there and be a leader for the team."

Weber said communication will be key early in the season as the defense gels in front of her. Kristie described Weber as a natural fighter.

"She's (Weber) a really good competitor. You can just see her," Kristie said. "She just has that confidence as well. Going to state and making all those saves. She really knows and is comfortable in there and loves the box."

Libbie said last year they saw players like Kadavy and Hartman pick up confidence in the second half of the season. She said they hope that confidence carries over into this season.

"I feel like now they have that confidence going into the season, so we'll all just progress throughout and stay that way instead of having to build up all of our confidence," Libbie said.

Scotus Central Catholic will open the season Tuesday against Lakeview at Wilderness Park after Friday's match against Bennington was postponed due to weather.

Kristie described the team's hunger to take the next step at state and bring home the state title.

"From day one, we've had two-a-days. It's just a different look to them, a different feel to them. They are hungry. They're ready. They're all in it to win it and it's just fun to see. They're all so closely bonded. There's such great camaraderie. I think we're going to go far. We want to go far."