Tough luck burns CHS baseball again

Columbus High's Tadan Bell has allowed just two earned runs in each of his past two starts and struck out a total of 14 but Columbus has come out on the short end of both.

Stuck in the middle of a 1-4 stretch, that's just the kind of luck the Discoverers have endured over the past week.

Tuesday it was a six-run third inning that did CHS in during a 6-3 loss at Lincoln Southeast. Bell gave up just two of those on earned runs, allowed five hits, struck out six and walked three.

Two unusual plays provided perfect examples of what Columbus has faced recently.

Down 2-0 with runners at second and third, one run came in on a wild pitch then the runner from second scored when catcher Connor Rausch lost his footing and slipped on the grass. A few hitters later a Southeast batter drove ball in the gap that junior Jack Faust dove to make a catch but came up just short. The ball bounced all the way to the wall and turned into a two-run inside-the-park home run.

Columbus attempted to come back with runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh but had fallen into too deep a hole. Wyatt Swanson had two hits on a 2 for 2 night with a run scored, an RBI and two walks. Swanson, Bell and Sam Kwapnioski had doubles.

Columbus dropped to 11-3 and hosts Elkhorn South on Thursday at home.

