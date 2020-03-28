Track and Field: After lean season, Vikings expect more

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.

Lakeview track and field is expecting big things in 2020 with what the Vikings believe is a roster full of athletes on the that can score in nearly every event.

Last year, Lakeview sent three athletes to the track and field state championships, but return only one - senior Kienan Prorok. Prorok competed in the long jump and had a top mark of 19 feet, 2 and 2/4 inches at Burke Stadium

While Prorok is the only returning senior, Lakeview believes it will be competitive in a lot of meets this year.