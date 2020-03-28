Track and Field: After lean season, Vikings expect more

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Lakeview track and field is expecting big things in 2020 with what the Vikings believe is a roster full of athletes on the that can score in nearly every event.
Last year, Lakeview sent three athletes to the track and field state championships, but return only one - senior Kienan Prorok. Prorok competed in the long jump and had a top mark of 19 feet, 2 and 2/4 inches at Burke Stadium
While Prorok is the only returning senior, Lakeview believes it will be competitive in a lot of meets this year.
"We are very excited about the 2020 season," head coach TJ Nielsen said. "We have a good number of athletes out and a lot of versatility within the team. This should give us a lot of options and depth for the season. Overall, we have good team speed on both the boys and girls track teams and should be competitive in the relays. If we can find some ways to score points in the field events and hurdles, I think we will be a team that can score well at each meet."
Nielsen mentioned multiple athletes that he said will be competitive.
Sophomore Macy Stock will hope to improve on her freshman year where she narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 100-meter dash.
"She has the ability to score in all of the sprints and should anchor some good relays for us," Nielsen said.
Stock is the sister of Lakeview graduate, Britney Stock, who had been a staple of Viking track for her four years in the program from 2016-2019.
Britney was a four-time state qualifier. She competed in the 200-meter dash her first three year and qualified in the 100 and 400 her senior year.
Macy narrowly missed out on qualifying for state as a freshman, placing fourth in the 100-meter dash at districts, just two-hundreds of a second off of third.
She also placed sixth in the 200-meter dash.
Senior Makenna Frenzen has been a key piece of the girls long-distance team and hopes to continue that. She'll be fighting to earn a spot at state.
Frenzen was five seconds away from breaking the 6-minute mile at districts in a seventh-place effort. She placed fifth in the 3200 with a time of 12:50.25.
Sydnie Briggs will lead the LV girls in both the shot and discus.
On top of trying to get back to state in the long jump, Prorok will be a leader in sprints and a likely anchor on some relays.
Sophomore Adam Van Cleave competed in jumps and sprints last year. He placed sixth at districts in the 100-meter dash and was on the 400-meter relay team that placed fifth.
"He will be a huge part of the puzzle and will compete in multiple events for us," Nielsen said.
Another key component will be Brock Mahoney, who will be looking to score in the pole vault.
There are also some new faces that Neilsen hope can make an impact right away.
Austen Smith will be competing in both sprints and throwing.
"He will turn some heads in both the sprints and throws this year," Nielsen said. "He's a very strong and explosive athlete that is finally healthy this spring."
Sophomore Simon Janssen could also be in for a good season in Nielsen's mind. He will be competing in sprints.
Another addition to the track team is sophomore Kolby Blaser along with Jorde Garcia and Eli Osten, who Neilsen hope emerges in the throwing events.
Another key addition is Lilly Rowe.
"Maybe the best offseason pick up for us is Lilly Rowe," Nielsen said. "She is an outstanding all-around athlete and hates to lose at anything. She will do very well on our blue track this year."
Maddie Vogt, Josie Bentz, Mollie Frenzen and Haley Frenzen will also be key in making up relays for the Lady Vikes.
"There are plenty of possibilities in both individual events and relays to send some Vikings to State track meet," Nielsen said. "But, we are definitely going to be stronger as a team than in individual events. With our depth and overall options, we will be able to score in a lot of events and those back endpoints should add up and make us a strong team overall. We ready to get the season going and see where we stack up this season."
