For only two years Columbus High's Adoriyan Daniels has competed in track but, in that time, he has been able to accomplish a career's worth.

In two years, Daniels has earned near countless medals at meets and qualified for the state meet in two events as a senior.

On Thursday, Daniels signed with the University of Nebraska-Kearney to continue his track career.

"It's really special, my journey wasn't exactly what I thought it was going to be," Daniels said. "My whole life I thought I was going to be able to play football but over the last few years a couple of buddies asked me to go out and run track."

Daniels did just that starting his junior year.

"I ended up falling in love with it, it's really special to me because I had to work my butt off," Daniels said. "It never came easy but the guys I was with made it fun even when I had to compete with them to earn a spot."

With only two years of track under his belt Daniels' high school coaches believe he has yet to hit his highs.

"He's only done track for two years and I think he has a lot of potential," assistant Columbus track coach Chris Sander said. "He's a younger kid for his class so he's still growing stronger. That UNK staff is great and he'll have some great times there, I hope to see him do really well."

Despite only being a part of the program for the past two years Daniels has made his impact.

"I've been blessed with a lot of great athletes and he's been great, he's a quiet leader," Sander said. "He's going to lead by actions, he's going to lead by examples and he's going to do everything right."

In the first of his two years, Daniels narrowly missed out on a trip to the state track meet. Daniels would bounce back in his senior season by qualifying in the 400 and medaling in the 1600 relay.

"That medal was that much more awesome because that door was almost shutting on me," Daniels said. "My guys pulled through for me which made it that much more special. Last year track was more of a hobby but then I started taking it seriously and realized I could actually go somewhere in this."

Prior to taking part in track, Daniels just competed in football.

"The transition into track made football easier, knowing I'm a 400 runner," Daniels said. "It's an event nobody likes but everyone loves the rewards of it but not running it."

A key factor in choosing to continue his academic career at UNK was how close it is.

"Kearney is close to home, I'm from California and was thinking I may get out of Nebraska but it felt like home," Daniels said.

While taking part in the track and field program at UNK, Daniels is set to forward his education in exercise science. Daniels chose his major at UNK before knowing if he was going to have a spot on the track roster.

"The coaches didn't reach out right away but I have some family friends reach out to the coach," Daniels said. "The coaches wanted to see what I could do in events and who I was as a person and eventually I got the offer."

After only taking part in two years of track, Daniels may have accomplished a lot and earned the honor of competing in college.

"I think it's really cool that I did it all in two years but I wonder what I could have accomplished had I done all four years," Daniels said. "I'm excited to see what I can do with my next years in track."

During his upcoming time at UNK, Daniels will have opportunities to face numerous high school teammates.

"My goal in my first year is to beat some of the guys I ran with here in high school like Alex Ienn who's going to Nebraska Wesleyan," Daniels said. "Caleb Mulder at Doane is another one but ultimately I just want to be able to go from saying 'I'm running against the best guys in the nation' to saying 'I am one of the best guys in the nation,' that's really what I want."