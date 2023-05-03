Columbus High senior Alex Ienn led the Discoverers track and field team at Tuesday's Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Grand Island.

Ienn sprinted to gold in the 400-meter dash and was a member of the conference champion 1600 relay as the Discoverer boys finished the meet in sixth with 49 points.

Lincoln East won the conference title with 103 points, edging Lincoln Southeast by 0.5 points.

"This was probably one of the best experiences I've had as a head coach at a conference meet," Discoverer boys head coach Scott Bethune said. "Just the places we had, the personal bests we came away with and finishing sixth place in the top half was just absolutely tremendous. I couldn't be more proud of these guys."

Ienn, after placing fifth in the event last year, won the 400 with a time of 52.16 seconds. The senior finished the race 0.49 seconds ahead of Lincoln Southeast's Owen Long. It was his first gold in the race all season.

"It felt pretty good (today) to be able to walk away with two conference titles. I felt like I was able to be really supported by the team. Coaches did a great job of supporting me and it was just an overall good day for everybody," Ienn said. "The 400 felt really good. I felt like I was able to maybe learn a few things running it and maintaining that top spot there."

The senior also played a big part on the 1600 relay. Alongside Heath Dahlke, Isaiah Eilers and Adoriyan Daniels, they posted a time of 3 minutes, 28.34 seconds beating their season-best time by 0.27 seconds. Columbus finished ahead of Kearney's second-place time of 3:30.78.

The quartet that ran Tuesday has been together for three meets this season, winning all three times.

"I feel like our 4-by-4 is probably one of the goofiest ones we have. We're always laughing, we're always joking going up to the line," Ienn said. "When we need to be serious, we do lock in and we put the work in. We're also supportive of each other and that's what matters the most like a little family."

Liam Blaser and Cooper Buxton medaled in the shot put. Blaser clinched a silver medal with a throw of 51 feet. Buxton placed fourth with a mark of 49-9.75. Lincoln East's Sam Cappos won gold at 62-8.25.

Blaser also secured a medal in the discus with a toss of 144-1, good for seventh.

"Liam (Blaser) is one of those guys we can just count on every week to perform well, place high for us and just be there. He didn't throw his best, but he threw right around where he normally does all season," Bethune said. "Buxton, he works right alongside Liam and they learn from these seniors. They're motivated to do just as well as they do. I'm not surprised Buxton has thrown as well as he did. It's exciting, but that just shows what's happening over there in the throws."

Elizabeth Wemhoff and Addi Johnson led the Discoverer girls with a silver and bronze medal, respectively. As a team, they placed 10th with 26 points with Southwest beating East for the HAC title 111-103.

Wemhoff sprinted to a silver medal in the 100, crossing the line in 12.29 seconds. The sophomore finished 0.22 seconds back of Lincoln High's Neryah Hekl.

"We kind of just focused her (Wemhoff) on the 100. We were kind of looking at her 100 time for districts. Great preliminaries time going in," Discoverer girls head coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "In the finals, she didn't have the best start but still ended up getting second so definitely something we can work on going into districts."

Kreikemeier said racing against some of the top runners in the state will benefit her as she heads into districts and state.

"It was good for her. She (Wemhoff) was ready for it. She had that mindset. She knew coming in she was going to have somebody to push her and she was excited about it," Kreikemeier said. "She said I want somebody to be there to help me better my time. She's excited to run against people that are quicker than her just to help her get better."

Johnson collected a bronze medal in the 800 with a time of 2:26.47. It's the junior's fourth medal in the event this season to go with one gold, one silver and one bronze.

"That was good for her. She (Johnson) was placed sixth going into the 800, so her coming out third was great. She just wanted to bring down her time in the 800 before districts," Kreikemeier said. "We just told her to go out, run and try to stay with those top two girls and that's what she did. She actually led it for the first lap and then just tried to hold on to see if she can better her time, which she did. She had a season-best and we're hoping she can do that again next week."

Jaden McFarland placed fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.2 seconds. Kearney's Jack Dahlgren won the race with a time of 14.12 seconds.

"Jaden's (McFarland) struggled here three weeks ago with a leg injury, so that kind of sidelined him a little bit," McFarland said. "We were happy to get him back last week and he ran his best time. He's back, he's feeling great. Placing fourth at this meet i that hurdle division is huge for him."

Paighton Erb and Taytum Miller secured fifth-place medals in the field. Erb medaled again in the high jump, tying for the second-best mark at 5-3. Miller recorded a shot put throw of 37-5.5

"It was good for her (Erb). She wanted to make sure to get that 5-1 because she knows that's qualifying to get into state. For her, to go to 5-3 ... she was happy about that and she had really good attempts at 5-5," Kreikemeier said. "Our goal for her (Miller) this meet was to be as consistent as possible. When she did that again, we knew that was good heading into districts that she was consistent in those 36s, 37s so her goal for next week is push for 38."

The girls 400 relay team of Hannah Dahlke, Erb, Johnson and Wemhoff clocked in at 50.56 seconds, good for fifth. It's the first time the four have ran the relay together this season.

Joining Ienn on the medal stand in the 400 was Adoriyan Daniels and Daniel Rodriguez. They finished sixth and seventh, respectively, as Daniels clocked in at 53.41 seconds. Rodriguez finished 0.05 seconds behind Daniels.

Ienn, Noah Lawrence, Eilers and Heath comprised the 3200 relay team that placed sixth on Tuesday. They finished with a time of 8:21.69.

McFarland, Dylan Crumley, Byron Arevalo and Edgar Guerrero sprinted to a medal in the 400 relay with the eighth-fastest time of 44.83 seconds.

Next up for the Discoverers is the District A-1 meet on Tuesday. Columbus is the host school with the competition taking place at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

As a senior, Ienn described what it'll be like to compete in Columbus one final time.

"It's a really good feeling as a senior being able to compete at our home. It's a comfortable place that we've all ran at before that we've practiced at," Ienn said. "It's comfortable to have the whole team there with us and I feel like we're going to do pretty good."