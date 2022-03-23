Already rolling: Lakeview boys track and field wins at Concordia, girls third

Lakeview track and field had designs on a big 2022 season last spring when 2021 wrapped up at Burke Stadium with 11 Vikings on the track or in the pit. The boys sent seven athletes to Omaha in nine events while the girls competed in six.

It's as many as Lakeview had at the state meet in some time, and the best part was all 10 of those athletes are back - hence the hopeful nature of the new season.

Those hopes translated into reality a week ago when the Lakeview boys won the Bulldog Track & Field Challenge hosted by Concordia University in Seward and the girls came in third. The boys sat atop a field of 12 other programs while the girls were five points out of first among 13 total teams.

Viking athletes won gold medals in seven total events led by five on the girls side and two each for Blake Barcel and Molly Frenzen. The Lakeview boys won a total of 16 medals and had four events in which the Vikings brought home multiple pieces of hardware.

"We have a special junior and senior class. There's no secret those athletes led us to a state championship in football, and they're doing the same thing here in track," coach TJ Nielsen said. "They're just being who they are."

The Lakeview boys had medals in all but four of the 15 events. Adam Van Cleave highlighted a long list of individual achievements with a win in the 200-meter dash. He also was second in the 60 and the anchor leg of the 1600 relay that brought home the other boys gold.

Braxton Borer, Khyler Shortridge and Landon Ternus joined him in the event. Three of those four, Van Cleave, Shortridge and Ternus, were in the group a year ago when they went to state and finished 11th.

March 17 in Seward they hit the line at 3 minutes, 41.41 seconds and bested runner-up Wahoo by just about two seconds. Van Cleave won the 200 in 23.31 seconds and was the silver medalist in the 60 on a time of 7.29 in the prelims then 7.19 in the finals. Ethan Baessler of Blair won it at 7.01 and set a new meet record.

Borer, Shortridge, Ternus, Turner Halvorsen, Eli Osten and Brock Mahoney were also each a multiple medal winner.

Borer was fourth in the 60, Shortridge took fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 200, Ternus was the shot put and 200 bronze medalist, Halvorsen scored a silver in the 800 and a bronze in the 400, Osten was fourth in discus and fifth in shot put and Mahoney was fifth in pole vault and eighth in the long jump.

"We put together a meet where we knew it was going to come down to the four-by-four, and we won the meet by a half-point," Nielsen said. "We had a lot of boys that contributed."

The boys edged Blair 79.5-79 and by just over two seconds in the 1600 relay. The Bears were third in the final event and had a 4 and 1/2 point lead when the final event came around. Opening legs by Borer and Shortridge gave Lakeview a lead by just under a second over Wahoo and by five seconds over Blair. Blair's final two runners had a faster split than Ternus and Van Cleave, but not enough to make up the time. Against the runners-up, Ternus and Van Cleave lengthened the advantage.

And while those are all familiar names, and the 1600 was crucial, it was sophomore Juan Rodriguez earning an unexpected silver in the long jump that put Lakeview in position.

Rodriguez jumped off the wrong foot on his best mark but landed at nearly 20 feet and was an inch better than third. His second jump of 19 feet, 11 inches stood up as the second-best behind 21-8.25 from Wahoo's Curtis Swahn.

"We probably weren't expecting those points and he came through big," Nielsen said. "Without that we probably don't win the meet. That was exciting for Juan."

Barcel, Frenzen and Macy Stock provided the excitement on the girls team. Bracel quickly established herself as a potential future sprints champion when she cam on last year and gave Lakeview consistent points alongside Macy Stock.

Now a sophomore, Barcel started her second season of varsity by winning the 200 and the high jump to go with third in the 60 and the 400.

Her mark of 27.38 seconds in the 200 edged stock by seven-tenths. Earlier in the meet she reached 5-foot exactly and won the high jump by two inches. Barcel hit every mark on the first try from 4-2 up to 4-8, missed her first at 4-10 but was perfect at 5-0.

Stock was .06 quicker than her teammate in the finals of the 60 and won a competitive finish at 8.17. Kaylee Crosby of Aurora posted 8.20 and Barcel 8.23. In the 400 it was Barcel third at 1:03.51 and Stock eighth at 1:06.05.

Molly Frenzen made it into state on time as a sophomore in the 100 hurdles. At Concordia she was again strong in that event and strong in the triple jump. A third-place run of 10.22 in the hurdle prelims sent her to a final race where she came across at 10.10 and bested Jami Mans of Fairbury by .03 for gold.

On the runway, Frenzen landed at 32-11 on her second jump and was tops in a field of 21 by 8.50 inches over runner-up Brooklyn Vomacka of Omaha Gross.

Lakeview and Seward were tied atop the team standings for the final event. The Lady Vikes have little experience at middle distance and came in 12th in the 1600 relay with a lineup that included three freshman and one sophomore. Yet, despite seeing a potential meet title slip away, Nielsen said the girls couldn't have asked for a better start.

Paxton Lusche, seventh in the discus. The girls 3200 relay team of Isabelle Arguello, Morgan Finecy, Delani Kula and Cherish Moore were one spot away from a medal at ninth. Alena Hruska had the same fate in the shot put - missing out on the final medal position by two inches.

The Lady Vikes scored 18 team points with just 18 athletes available to compete.

"I think it was just a big confidence builder for everybody. I think a lot of our kids knew we had the chance to win the meet, and we have a chance to score a lot of points this year," Nielsen said. "To start off with a nice meet, and everybody performed pretty well, there's a lot of confidence to come out of it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.