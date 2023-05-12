Track and field athletes from across the area competed in their respective district meets over the course of three days this week looking to secure their spot at the NSAA Track and Field Championships.

Boone Central will compete Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium in the Class B Championships with Cross County, High Plains, Osceola, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Humphrey St. Francis and Twin River competing Friday and next Saturday in the Class C and D Championships.

Boone Central

The Cardinals qualified 10 athletes and three relays to Omaha. As the hosts of the District B-4 meet, the Boone Central boys finished as the district champions with 112.33 points. Pierce placed second at 98.33 points.

On the track, senior Jake Daniels ran the 100-meter dash in 10.94 seconds to end the day as the district runner-up. Senior Alex Christo earned bronze in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 3.11 seconds.

Jackson Roberts swept the district titles in the hurdles. The senior posted a 14.4 second time in the 110 and a 40.44 second time in the 300. Roberts also qualified in the long jump with the second-best mark of 21 feet, 5 inches.

Junior Trent Patzel qualified in both the shot put and discus. Patzel recorded personal records in both events Tuesday with a shot put throw of 52-1.5 and a discus toss of 157-11.

For the second straight year, junior Jaxon Lipker punched his ticket to state in the high jump. The returning state medalist cleared the bar at 6-1 for the district title.

The Cardinal boys qualified their 1600 and 3200 relays. Christo, senior Ryan Drueppel and sophomores Thomas Roberts and Jaden Hagemann placed second with a time of 3:30.45. Drueppel, Hagemann, sophomore Zander Jarecki and Christo won the district title in the 3200 with a time of 8:17.73.

Ava Buhlmann led the Boone Central girls qualifying for two individual events. The junior earned an additional qualifier spot in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.77 seconds. She followed that up with a silver medal in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.63 seconds.

Senior Ashlyn Krohn and sophomore KayLee Miller booked their spot in the 100 and 800, respectively. Krohn earned an additional qualifying spot after placing fourth with a time of 12.72 seconds. Miller took home bronze with a time of 2:34.04.

In the field, Claire Primrose and Elle Webster secured their tickets to Burke. Primrose was crowned the district champion of the triple jump with a mark of 35-5.5. Webster vaulted to a height of 10 feet to win the district title.

Freshman Ciara Baker, seniors Mara Ranslem and Krohn and junior Linnea Nissen comprised the 400 relay team that won silver. They completed the race in 51.24 seconds.

Cross County

The Cougars qualified seven athletes for the state meet in Thursday's District C-6 meet at Centennial.

Juniors Alex Noyd and Sarah Forsberg qualified for two events each. Noyd won the district titles in the shot put and discus with throws of 52-10 and 142-8, respectively.

Forsberg recorded the best long jump with a mark of 17-6.25. In the triple jump, she secured an additional qualifier spot after placing third with a distance of 34-5.5.

Joining Forsberg in the triple jump is sophomore Lindee Kelley as she won the district title with a mark of 35-1.5. In the boys triple jump, junior James Elgin claimed silver with a mark of 42-0.5.

Junior Kylee Krol and Lilly Peterson earned their spot in the pole vault and discus, respectively. Krol finished as the district runner-up with a mark of 9-6. Peterson claimed an additional qualifier spot after recording the sixth-furthest throw of 115 feet.

Senior Jackson Lindburg was the lone Cougar to qualify for a track event after earning silver in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.02 seconds.

High Plains

The Storm qualified four athletes and two relays for state at Wednesday's District D-2 meet at Osceola.

Brodey Spurling was the lone High Plains athlete to qualify for multiple individual events. The freshman won silver in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.85 seconds and earned an additional qualifier spot in the triple jump with a mark of 41-5.5.

Junior Gavin Morris claimed silver in the 400 with a time of 51.29 seconds. In the 3200, sophomore Haden Helgoth clocked in at 10:54.38 to finish as the district runner-up.

High Plains boys 400 and 1600 relays punched their ticket to Omaha after winning the district titles. Juniors Lance Russell and Morris, Helgoth and sophomore Gage Friesen ran the 400 in 45.31 seconds. Friesen, Morris, freshman Carter Urkoski and Russell completed the 1600 in 3:34.64.

Emily Ackerson was the lone Storm girl to qualify for the state meet. The senior won the district title in the discus with a mark of 108-11.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Randal Gronenthal, Barbie Korth and Ali Brandl will represent the Bulldogs at Burke in sprint events. Gronenthal and Korth each qualified for the 200 and 400 while Brandl earned her spot in the 100 in Wednesday's District D-3 meet at Wausa.

Gronenthal won the 200 with a time of 23.93 seconds. The senior clocked in at 52.68 seconds in the 400.

Korth crossed the line with a 200 time of 28.45 seconds for silver. The junior won the district title in the 400 with a time of 1:03.3. Brandl sprinted to a district title with a 100 time of 13.29 seconds.

Humphrey St. Francis

Competing alongside HLHF in District D-3, five Flyers and two girls relays booked their trip to Burke on Wednesday. The girls won the D-3 district title with 106 points, six more than Bloomfield.

Seniors Emma and Hannah Baumgart qualified in the 800. Hannah earned the automatic spot with a second-place time of 2:31.5. Emma's third-place time of 2:32.41 was fast enough to earn a spot as an additional qualifier.

Freshman Jayda Krings and junior Alexis Kuchar won district titles in the triple jump and pole vault, respectively. Krings recorded a jump of 31-11.75 and Kuchar vaulted to a height of 7-9.

Emma, Hannah, sophomore Anna Stricklin and Kuchar comprised the 1600 relay district champion team after they completed the race in 4:27.53. Emma, Hannah, Stricklin and freshman Kali Jarosz posted the fastest 3200 relay time of 10:27.92.

Emerson Krings was the lone St. Francis boy to qualify for state. The junior won the pole vault district title with a mark of 11-6.

Osceola

The Osceola girls won the District D-2 title with 124 points, beating runner-up East Butler by 20 points. They finished with seven individual state qualifiers and two relays making it to Omaha.

Fayth Winkelman and Rori Wieseman qualified for the 100 and 200. Winkelman won the district title in the 100 with a time of 12.68 seconds and silver in the 200 with a time of 12.88 seconds.

Wieseman qualified as an additional qualifier in both events after placing third with a 100 time of 12.79 and a 200 time of 26.9 seconds.

Freshman Addison Theis booked her spot in both hurdle races after a pair of silver medals on Wednesday. Theis clocked in at 17.38 seconds in the 100 and at 48.84 seconds in the 300.

Savanna Boden qualified in the long jump and triple jump. The sophomore was crowned the district champion in the triple with a mark of 33-6. In the long jump, she placed third at 16-4 earning her spot as an additional qualifier.

Janna Roberts won the pole vault district title with a mark of 10 feet and Melinn Roberts claimed silver in the shot put with a throw of 32-1. Sierra Boden finished as the district runner-up in the 800 with a time of 2:32.66.

Janna, Savanna, Winkelman and Wieseman sprinted to gold in the 400 relay with a time of 50.43 seconds. Theis, Savanna, freshman Camryn Peterson and Wieseman ran the 1600 relay in 4:27.75, fast enough to earn a spot as an additional qualifier.

Isaiah Zelasney led the Bulldog boys qualifying for the 100, 200 and 400. The senior won the district title in the 400 with a time of 50.93 seconds and placed second in the 100 and 200 with times of 11.71 and 23.45 seconds, respectively.

Alexx Winkelman qualified for a pair of running events in the 400 and 800 as an additional qualifier. The senior recorded a 400 time of 52.32 seconds and an 800 time of 2:07.26.

In the field, sophomore Kelby Neujahr finished as the pole vault district runner-up with a mark of 12 feet. Junior Kale Gustafson's triple jump of 40-9.5 was enough to get him to state as an additional qualifier.

Twin River

Spencer Ramaekers finished as the district runner-up in three individual events Thursday as the Titans' lone state qualifier.

The senior posted a 100 time of 11.18 seconds and a 200 time of 23.08 seconds. In the long jump, Ramaekers recorded a mark of 20-3.25.