Boone Central, Twin River, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey Saint Francis competed in track meets this week. The Cardinals hosted the Mansfield Invite on Tuesday while HLHF hosted the meet on Monday.

Twin River traveled to Stanton for a meet on Tuesday while the Flyers competed in the Humphrey Invite on Monday.

Saint Francis and Boone Central won 12 and nine gold medals, respectively. HLHF won three events and Twin River collected two silvers and 18 medals total.

Mansfield InviteBoone Central boys led the way with six gold medals, including two from Jackson Roberts.

The senior swept both hurdle races with a 110-meter time of 14.77 seconds and a 300 time of 42.14 seconds.

Jake Daniels won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.65 seconds. He defeated Twin Loup’s Quincy Ryker by 0.02 seconds. Daniels also placed second in the 200 with a time of 21.32 seconds.

Jaxon Lipker completed the best high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4.5 inches. Lipker earned the gold by 8.5 inches.

James Fogelman took home gold in the triple jump and silver in the long jump. He recorded a triple jump of 41-8 and a long jump of 20-1.5. Brogan Benes placed third in the long jump with a mark of 19-7.

The Boone Central boys won the 400 and 1600 relays. Brant Benes, Daniels, Brogan and Parker Borer sprinted to a 400 time of 46.13 seconds. Brant, Ryan Drueppel, Jaden Hagemann and Roberts completed the 1600 in 3 minutes, 39.04 seconds.

Ava Buhlmann and Claire Primose were the lone Cardinal girls to take home gold medals in individual events. Buhlmann won the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.64 seconds, winning by nearly a second. She also placed second in the 300 hurdles at 51.18 seconds.

Primrose won the triple jump with a mark of 34-3. Madison Gompert placed third in the same event at 31-3.

The Cardinal 1600 relay team that included Kali Simons, KayLee Miller and Buhlmann posted a time of 4:33.20 for first place. They beat our Ord by almost 4 seconds.

Ashlyn Krohn earned three individual medals on Tuesday. She was the runner-up in the 100 and the high jump and placed third in the 200. Krohn’s 100 time clocked in at 13.41 seconds and her 200 time was 29.13 seconds. In the high jump, she cleared the bar at 4-8, 2 inches behind Ord’s Trinity Chatfeld.

Payton Sullivan collected medals in both throw events. Sullivan finished as the shot put runner-up at 32-4 and third in the discus at 91-11.

Kassidy Beister medaled in both distance races, posting a second-place 1600 time of 6:10.26 and a third-place 3200 time of 13:10.76.

Zander Jarecki and Logan Spence traded positions in both the 1600 and 3200. Spence recorded the second-fastest mile at 5:02.87 with Jarecki coming in third at 5:04.84. In the 2-mile, Jarecki finished ahead of Spence for second at 11:14.99. Spence’s time was 11:18.34.

Trent Patzel claimed silver in the shot put and bronze in the discus. His longest shot put throw was 45-2 and he recorded a discus toss of 120-6.

Drueppel and Hagemann completed the 800 in second and third, respectively. Drueppel crossed the finish line at 2:10.06, 0.65 seconds ahead of Hagemann.

In the girls 800, Simons placed second with time of 2:41.06. Miller finished the race in third at 2:47.58.

Elle Webster brought home a silver in the pole vault with a mark of 8 feet. Christyan Anderson claimed bronze in the 400 with a time of 1:11.41.

Boone Central’s next meet is Tuesday at the Wayne Invite.

Twin River at StantonSpencer Ramaekers led Twin River at Tuesday’s Stanton Invite with three individual medals. He took home silver with a long jump of 20-5.5. Evan Strain also medaled in the event, placing sixth at 19-7.5.

In the sprint events, he placed seventh in the 100 at 11.94 seconds and eighth in the 200 at 25.25 seconds.

Tricia Kunkee led the Titan girls with a silver in the pole vault. She recorded a mark of 8 feet, finishing 6 inches back of West Holt’s Makinley Cadwallader. Callie Held joined Kunkee on the medal stand with a vault of 7-6.

Owen O’Kelley and Strain medaled in the boys pole vault. O’Kelly cleared the bar at 10 feet, good for fourth. Strain placed seventh at 9 feet.

Ryder Kleckner collected a pair of medals in the discus and shot put. Kleckner recorded a discus toss of 117-07 for fifth. He placed seventh in the shot put at 42-9.5.

Hannah Yrkoski completed the 400 with the fifth-fastest time, clocking in at 1:10.46. Held placed eighth in the event at 1:11.31.

Micah Stenzel placed sixth in the 3200 with a time of 12:09.21. Kirk Hebda won two medals, ending the triple jump in sixth and the 800 in seventh.

Hebda’s triple jump was marked at 37-9.5 and he posted an 800 time of 2:25.08. Robert Elm placed eighth in the 800 at 2:26.34.

Emma Yrkoski earned seventh-place medals in the high jump and in the 300 hurdles. Emma cleared the bar at 4-8 and she posted a time 300 hurdles time of 55.37 seconds.

Twin River’s next meet is Monday at the Fullerton Invite.

Humphrey Invite

The St. Francis girls won the meet title Monday with 204 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Riverside by 56 points. HLHF girls placed third at 100 points.

In the boys team standings, Riverside finished first with 226 points. The Flyers placed second with 120 points and the Bulldogs were third at 90.

Hannah Baumgart led St. Francis with a pair of gold medals. She won the 800 with a time of 2:51.94 and the 1600 at 6:21.79.

Kali Jarosz and Leah Kosch finished second and third, respectively, in the 800 while Anna Stricklin took home silver in the 1600 ahead of bronze medalist Jarosz.

In addition to her 800 silver, Kosch won the discus at 81-5. HLHF’s Lilie Bell was second at 79-6, 5 inches ahead of Isabel Preister.

Kosch finished as the shot put runner-up with a throw of 29-11.25. Bulldogs’ Karley Vering won the shot put with a mark of 30-3.75. Whitney Wegener of St. Francis earned bronze at 28-9.5.

Along with her bronze in the discus, Preister was the fastest 200 runner at 29.17 seconds. Barbie Korth of HLHF earned bronze at 29.7 seconds.

Jayda Krings won the triple jump and finished third in the 100 hurdles. Krings’ longest triple jump was measured at 31-3. Her 100 hurdles time was 19.99 seconds.

Emma Baumgart won the 400 with a time of 1:08.38. Rounding out the top three was HLHF’s Emily Dohmen at 1:10.65 and St. Francis’ Alexis Kuchar at 1:11.81. Kuchar also earned a bronze in the pole vault at 6-6.

Garret Zach beat out the Bulldogs’ Jacob Preister for 1600 and 3200 gold. Zach’s 1600 time was 5:11.93 while Preister finished the mile in 5:14.06. The senior beat Preister in the 3200 with a time of 11:58.37 compared to 12:11.32. Keith Ternus claimed bronze in the 3200 at 13:04.77.

Kylee Wessel and Cael Classen claimed gold in field events. Wessel won the girls high jump by 4 inches at 4-8. Classen placed first in the discus with a toss of 122-2.5.

HLHF senior Randal Gronenthal won the 400 with a time of 54.27 seconds. Gronenthal also placed third in the 200 at 25.01 seconds.

Three Flyer relay teams earned gold. The girls 1600 and 3200 team won gold with times of 4:41.32 and 11:12.94. The boys 3200 team also placed first with a time of 9:31.09. HLHF was second in the boys 400 and 1600 and girls 3200 relays.

Ali Brandl, Easton Baumgart and Christina Brandl captured silver medals. Ali earned her medal in the 100 with a time of 13.81 seconds, 0.26 seconds behind Riverside’s Grace Mahoney.

Easton’s 800 time was 2:26.25, which placed him behind Riverside’s Ted Hemmingsen. Tucker Czarnick was third at 2:27.35.

Christina finished behind Riverside’s Josie Hemmingsen in the 3200 with a time of 14:50.26. Flyers’ Bella Foster was third at 16:27.27.

Stricklin and Carson Wessel earned silver in the 300 hurdles and high jump, respectively. Stricklin’s hurdles time was 50.5 seconds and Carson’s high jump mark was 5-6, 2 inches behind Riverside’s Klayton Kleffner.

Emerson Krings finished the boys pole vault in third with a mark of 10 feet. Devon Baumgart earned bronze in the triple jump, recording a mark of 36-8.

In the boys shot put, St. Francis’ Owen Weidner and HLHF’s Blake Ransom placed second and third, respectively. Weidner completed a throw of 36-2.25 and Ransom’s mark stood at 35-8. Aquinas Catholic’s Brady Junck won the event with a throw of 37-8.25.

Saint Francis and HLHF will each compete in their next meet on Monday. The Flyers will be at Fullerton while the Bulldogs will be at Aquinas.