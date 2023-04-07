The Humphrey St. Francis, Twin River and Osceola track and field teams all took part in the Fullerton Invite on Monday with the three schools having success combining for eight gold medals.

Also competing this week was Boone Central, Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family, High Plains and Cross County.

St. Francis track and field

The Flyers led the three area teams competing in the Fullerton Invite with the team claiming five golds as the girls finished second in team score with 78 points and the boys took fifth with 45 points.

Of the five first place finishes two were from relay teams as both the boys and girls 3200 teams claimed gold.

For the boys 3200 team, Devon Baumgart, Garret Zach, Carson Wessel and Emerson Krings recorded a time of 9:39.55 claiming first.

The girls team of Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart, Tori Jarosz and Anna Stricklin finished with a time of 10:57.40 to take first.

Emma's day was not over, however, she would also finish first in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.56.

Zach also claimed individual gold in the boys 1600 recording a time of 5:10.12.

The final first place finish was Leah Kosch in the girls shot put as she recorded a mark of 31-04.

The Flyer track and field team would also finish in the top three six more times with three individuals taking home silver.

Cael Classen claimed second in the boys discus throw with a mark of 119-00.

Zach would add on to his two golds of the day with a second place finish in the boys 3200 with a time of 11:48.61.

Hannah would also add on to her first place finish with the relay team taking second in the 800 closing with a time of 2:39.08. She also finished in third in the 1600 with a time of 6:06.82.

Hannah would add one more top three finish along with the 1600 relay team of Emma Classen, Kylee Kuchar and Stricklin. The team would finish third as they ran a time of 4:45.26.

The final top three finish went to Stricklin in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 55.31.

The Flyers' next track and field outing is set for April 13 in the O'Neil Invite.

Twin River track and field

The Titans recorded one first place finish while adding seven more top three finishes. The Twin River boys claimed fourth as a team with 49 team points with the girls finishing with 19.5 points to take seventh place.

The lone first place finish for Twin River was Ryder Kleckner in the boys shot put recording a mark of 44-09.50.

Twin River would finish with two silvers as Spencer Ramaekers took second in the boys long jump with a mark of 20-00.05 and Callie Held finished with a silver in the girls pole vault with a mark of 8-00.

Right behind Held was Tricia Kunkee in third place with a mark of J8-00.

Ramaekers would also finish with another medal, claiming third in the 100-meter sprint with a time of 11.67.

The final three top three finishes were Evan Strain, Micah Stenzel and Kleckner. Strain took third in the boys 200 with a time of 25.09, Stenzel finished with a time of 5:22.42 in the boys 1600 and Kleckner added a third place finish to his gold with a mark of 117-01 in the discus.

Twin River will now look to April 12, as the Titans will compete at Osceola.

Osceola track and field

For the Bulldogs, two girls took gold as they rest of the team would add five top three finishes. The Osceola girls finished fourth in team score with 58.5 points and the boys took eighth with 28 points.

The two girls that won gold for the Bulldogs were Janna Roberts and Rori Wieseman. Roberts claimed first in the girls pole vault with a mark of 10-01 and Wieseman won in the 200 with a time of 27.71.

Wieseman also finished in the top three two more times with a second place finish in the 100 with a time of 13.05. She would also join Camryn Peterson, Sierra Boden and Savanna Boden in the 1600 relay as the team took second in a time of 4:38.82.

Sierra added a second place finish in the 1600 with a time of 6:04.07 and a third place finish in 800 finishing with a time of 2:41.37. Savanna would also add another top three finish taking second in the triple jump with a mark of 33-03.50.

Kale Gustafson also took a top three finish in the triple jump claiming second for the boys with a leap of 38-06.50.

The final top three medalists was Addison Theis as she finished second in the 300-meter hurdles recording a time of 53.47.

Osceola's next meet is April 12, as the Bulldog track team is set to host.

Boone Central track and field at Wayne Bluedevil Invitational

Boone took second in the girls team score with 102 points as the boys tied for first with 131 points.

The Boone track and field team would finish the event with 10 first place finishes including four from Jackson Roberts.

Roberts would take first in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.09, 300-meter hurdles in 41.55 seconds, the long jump with a mark of 21-05.50 and a time of 52.22 in the 400.

The Boone boys would take two more top spots as the 1601 relay team of Parker Buhlmann, Walker Robertson, Cody Anderson and Micah Cuevas recorded a time of 4:14.03.

The final top spot went to Jaxon Lipker in the high jump where he had a leap of 6-04.50.

The girls would finish with four golds as the 1601 team of Kali Simons, Kailey Patzel, Ciara Baker and Kassidy Beister had a time of 5:05.36.

Beister would also finish first in the 3200 recording a time of 13:27.96.

Claire Primrose would add two top finishes for Boone as she took the top spot in the long jump with a mark of 15-05 and the triple jump with a mark of 34-03.

The Cardinals would finish in the top three in 12 more events as Ava Buhlman took second in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.02. She also took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.18.

In the girls 100, Ava Duerksen took third with a time of 14.04 as Jake Daniels took second in the boys in 11.82 seconds, he would also take third in the 200 with a time of 24.04 seconds.

Two girls would finish in the top three of the 800 as Simons and KayLee Miller took second and third. Simons had a time of 2:41.23 and Miller finished at 2:42.47.

In the boys 800, Ryan Drueppel took second with a time of 2:11.40 and Jaden Hagemann finished in third at 2:13.46.

Logan Spence ended in third place in the boys 3200 with a time of 10:56.52.

The girls 1600 relay team of Primrose, Ava, Miller and Simons took second with a time of 4:37.89.

In shot put, Trent Patzel took third for the boys with mark of 45-01 and Payton Sullivan took second for the girls with a throw of 36-01.25.

The final top three finish went to James Fogelman who took second in the boys triple jump with a mark of 41-00.25.

Boone will be back in action on Tuesday as they will play host in a home meet.

Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family at Aquinas Invite

HLHF competed at Aquinas on Monday with Jacob Preister claiming the lone gold for the Bulldogs.

Preister took first in the boys 1600 with a time of 5:31.38. The Bulldogs finished fourth for the boys with 72 points and the girls took third with 85 points.

Along with the Preister gold, HLHF took top three in 12 other events including eight second place finishes.

Barbie Korth, Garrett Durkop, Isabella Gaspers and Randal Gronenthal all won silver in individual play.

Barbie finished in 28.71 in the girls 200, Durkop had a time of 46.31 in the boys 300-meter hurdles and Gaspers recorded a mark of 14-03 in the girls triple jump.

Gronenthal took second in the boys 400 and 800, he recorded a time of 55.15 in the 400 and 2:18.64 in the 800.

The Bulldogs added three silver finishes with their relay teams, the girls 400 team of Ali Brandl, Barbie, Emily Dohmen and Gaspers had a time of 55.99. The four would also take second in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:42.71.

Christina Brandl, Claire Korth, Faith Korth and Ivy Korus recorded a time of 12:51.24 in the 3200 relay.

Brandl finshed third in the 3200 claiming a time of 15:45.12 and Braelyn Hemmer competed in the boy 1600 finishing in a time of 7:04.90.

Tyson Herchenbach took third in the boys 200 with a time of 25.51 and Preister added another third place finish in the 800 as he finished with a time of 2:18.76.

HLHF will be back in action on Saturday at the Wisner Invite.

High Plains track and field at Mustang Invite

The Storm track and field team took part in the Mustang Invite at Meridian on Monday. The High Plains boys took second in the meet with a team score of 87 and the girls claimed sixth with 41 points.

The High Plains boys claimed 10 top three finishes and one first place finish. The boys 400 relay team took first in just 46.77 seconds. The 1600 relay team claimed second recording a time of 3:56.41.

Gavin Morris took second in the 200 with a time of 23.92 and third in the 100 in 11.29 seconds.

Haden Helgoth took third in the 1600 finishing with a time of 5:24.34 and third in the 3200 in a time of 11:40.90.

Carter Urkoski claimed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.11.

Lance Russell would claim third in the 800 finishing the race in 2:15.80 and second in the 400 with in 54.95 seconds.

The final boy to finish in the top three was Brodey Spurling in the long jump with a mark of 19-03.25.

The High Plains girls had three top three finishes with the 1600 relay team taking third in a time of 5:00.90, Peyton Hofmann claiming second in the 1600-meter run recording a time of 6:50.82 and Kenize Wruple taking third in the triple jump with a mark of 31-03.

The Storm track and field team will now look to April 12, as they are set to compete at Osceola.

Cross County track and field at Wood River Invite

The Cross County Cougar track team competed in the Wood River Invite on Tuesday.

The Cross County boys took home sixth in the event with 36 team points and the girls finished in eighth with 26 points.

The Cougars finished with five top three finishes and two gold winners.

Kylee Krol took first in the girls pole vault with a mark of 9-00 and Alex Noyd claimed first in the boys shot put with a throw of 44-11.25.

Noyd would also finish third in discus with a mark of 121-04.

The final two top three places were Lindee Kelley in the girls triple jump where she recorded a mark of 33-10 for second and Jackson Lindburg in the boys 400, he finished second with a time of 58.59.

The Cougars will also take part in the Osceola meet on April 12.