The Crossroads Conference championship track meet took place on April 29, with Cross County, High Plains and hosting Osceola all taking part.

All three schools took a top five spot in the boys team score. High Plains finished in second place on the day with 78 points, Cross County took third with 72 and Osceola placed fifth with 59.

Of the three boys' teams, High Plains led the charge with six top three finishes including two golds.

Both golds for the Storm came in relay events with Lance Russel, Gavin Morris, Haden Helgoth and Gage Friesen taking the top spot in the 400 relay with a time of 45.65 seconds.

Friesen, Morris and Russel would join Carter Urkoski in the 1600 relay to take first with a time of 3:38.51 seconds.

Morris also took third in the 100 in 11.41 seconds.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Brodey Spurling took silver with a time of 17.46 seconds. He would claim two more silvers in the long jump and high jump.

In the long jump, Spurling finished with a leap of 19-00.75 and in the high jump, he recorded a mark of 39-08.50.

The Osceola boys also claimed two golds on the day and added three more top three finishes. Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson were the two to win gold.

Zelasney took first in the 400 with a time of 53.07 and Gustafson claimed the top spot in the triple jump with a mark of 40-06.

Zelasney also took silver in the 100 within 11.31 seconds. He would take his second silver in the 200 with a time of 23.14.

The final top three finish went to Hayden Lavaley for Osceola. He would finish with a leap of 5-08 in the high jump.

The Cross County boys finished with one gold and five top three finishes total.

Jackson Lindburg took the lone gold for the Cougars after placing first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.29.

He would also take silver in the 400 in 54.15 seconds.

Elgin James took third for Cross County in the triple jump with a mark of 39-07.75.

The final two top three finishes for the Cougars went to Alex Noyd. Noyd placed third in the shot put with a toss of 45-03 and third in discus with a mark of 132-01.

For the girls, Osceola led the charge with seven top three finishes including one gold.

The Bulldogs' lone gold from the girls came from Janna Roberts, Savanna Boden, Fayth Winkelman and Rori Wieseman in the 400 relay with a time of 51.53 seconds.

Roberts would also place second in the pole vault with a mark of 9-06. Winkelman and Wieseman would both claim two more top three finishes.

Winkelman took second in the 100 in 12.65 seconds and Wieseman placed third at 12.75 seconds. Wieseman finished second in the 200 at 26.49 and Winkelman took third in 26.61 seconds.

The Cross County girls had six top three finishes including one gold.

The lone gold came in the triple jump with Lindee Kelley taking the top spot with a mark of 35-02.25. Sarah Forsberg finished in third place in the event with a distance of 33-00.25.

Forsberg also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 15-07.

The two would join Ema Dickey and Kylee Krol in the 400 relay to take third with a time of 53.47 seconds.

In the discus, Lilly Peterson claimed third for the Cougars with a toss of 110-04.

Ellasyn Pinkelman claimed the final top three spot for Cross County with a 2:39.79 in the 800 for third.

The final top three finish for the Osceola girls went to Addison Theis in the 300 hurdles as she finished at 51.28 seconds.

The three teams will look to districts with Osceola and High Plains competing on May 10, in the District D-2 meet at Osceola. Cross County will take part in the District C-6 meet at Centennial on May 11.

Boone Central at Mid-States Conference championship meet

The Cardinals of Boone Central took part in the Mid-States Conference championship meet on April 29 at Norfolk Catholic.

Both the boys and girls finished third as a team. The boys finished with 102 points and the girls had 67.

The Cardinals finished with six golds total with four coming from the boys.

Of the four golds the Boone boys won, Jackson Roberts won three.

Roberts finished first in the 400 in 51.34 seconds. He also won both hurdle races with a 14.32 in the 110 and 40.61 in the 300.

Roberts would add a silver from the long jump after recording a leap of 21-04.

The Cardinal boys' other gold came from Jaxon Lipker in the high jump. Lipker finished with a mark of 6-00.

Boone had three relay teams finish in the top three with the 400 team of James Fogelman, Brock Slizoski, Brant Benes and Jake Daniels taking third in 45.87 seconds.

The 1600 relay team of Alex Christo, Ryan Drueppel, Jaden Hagemann and Thomas Roberts took second with a time of 3:36.00 seconds.

Drueppel, Christo and Hagemann joined Zander Jarecki in the 3200 relay taking silver with a time of 8:42.84.

Christo would also place third in the 800 by finishing the race at 2:03.21.

The Cardinal girls would win two golds with the first coming from Ashlyn Krohn in the 100 after completing the race in 12.85 seconds.

Ava Buhlmann took the top spot in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.52.

Krohn would also help the 400 relay team along with Ciara Baker, Mara Ranslem and Ava Duerksen take second in 52.07 seconds.

Duerksen claimed the final top three finish for the Cardinals by finishing the 200 in 27.25 seconds.

The Cardinals will host the District B-4 meet on May 9.

Humphrey St. Francis and St. Edwards at Goldenrod Conference championship meet

Humphrey St. Francis and St. Edwards both took part in the Goldenrod Conference championship meet on Monday.

The Humphrey St. Francis girls finished as runner-ups in the meet with 92 points.

The Flyer girls finished with 11 top three finishes including a gold in the 3200 relay.

The team of Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart, Tessa Deets and Kali Jarosz won the lone gold for the Flyers by finishing the 3200 relay with a time of 10:20.47.

Both the 400 relay and 1600 relay team would also take top three spots. The team of Tori Jorosz, Kylee Kuchar, Emma and Isabel Preister took third in the 400 relay after finishing the race in 55.16 seconds.

Emma would join Hannah, Kylee and Alexis Kuchar in the 1600 relay to take third with a time of 4:38.77.

Tori would place third in the 100 in 13.67 seconds and Preister took third in the 200 with a time of 28.66 seconds.

Hannah would add a bronze in the 1600 with a time of 6:16.75.

Kylee Wessel would finish with a silver for Humphrey St. Francis after a leap of 4-07 in the high jump.

In the throws, Whitney Wegner placed second with a toss of 32-07.50 in the shot put. Leah Kosch would finish third in the event with a mark of 32-09.50. She would also finish third in discus with a heave of 95-10.

Anna Stricklin finished third in the 300 hurdles for the Flyers in 51.68 seconds for the final top three finish for the girls.

The St. Francis girls fell short of recording any team points with Yoselin Herrera-Frias taking the highest spot for the Beaver girls. She finished ninth in the 3200 with a time of 18:15.42.

The Flyer boys finished in fifth place with 47 points and the Beavers took seventh with seven points.

For the Flyers, Devon Baumgart, Garret Zach, Carson Wessel and Emerson Kings took the best finish on the day. The four took silver in the 3200 relay with a time of 9:09.80.

Zach would also place third in the 3200 with a time of 11:11.72.

The St. Edwards boys had their best finish in the high jump with Spencer Werts taking fourth with a leap of J5-08.

The Flyers will compete in the District D-3 meet in Harington on May 10, and St. Edwards will partake in the District D-2 meet on May 10 in Osceola.

HLHF and Twin River at East Husker Conference championship meet

Both Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Twin River took part in the East Husker Conference championship meet at North Bend on April 29.

The Twin River boys finished with 33 points to take 10th and the HLHF boys took 14th with six points.

Leading Twin River was Spencer Ramaekers in the long jump. He finished with a mark of 20-05.75 to win gold.

The Titan boys would finish with two more top three finishes with Ramaekers taking third in the 100 with a time of 11.60. He would also help the 400 relay team take bronze along with Landyn Roebuck, Evan Strain and Mason Rinkol.

The four finished with a time of 46.90.

The HLHF boys had their best finish in the 3200 relay with Cole Preister, Owen Kurtenbach, Miciah Mohrman and Gavin Groteluschen taking fourth with a time of 9:45.59.

The Twin River girls had the highest finish as a team taking eighth in the team score with 21.5 points. The HLHF girls placed 14th with one point.

Callie Held had the lone top three finish for the Twin River girls by taking third in the pole vault. She finished with a mark of J8-02.

The lone point for the HLHF girls came from Barbie Korth in the 400. Korth would place eighth with a time of 1:07.24.

Twin River will compete on May 11 in the District C-6 meet at Centennial and HLHF will take part in the District D-3 meet at Hartington on May 10.